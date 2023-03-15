UFC 286 is on tap this weekend live at the O2 Arena in London, England with the welterweight championship up for grabs with the rubber match between the newly crowned champion Leon Edwards set to defend his title for the first time against the former champion Kamaru Usman.

Usman has been a one-man wrecking crew since stepping foot inside the octagon. He has amassed a 15-1 record with the promotion with his first loss coming in his most recent rematch against Leon Edwards. He was what some called the GOAT of the welterweight division as he looked to be virtually unstoppable and also looked that way in his last title defense until one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history happened.

Usman has made a boatload of money throughout his time as a UFC fighter and is still one of the top-grossing fighters in the promotion. Let’s take a look at his earnings throughout his career.

Kamaru Usman Net Worth

Prior to UFC 286, Usman was estimated to have a net worth of $3 million.

However, that number is expected to change very soon. The 35-year-old fighter is expected to earn over $500,000 in guaranteed salary at UFC 286.

Thanks to sponsorship deals previously with Reebok, Trifecta, and an NFT deal with UFC Strike, Usman is set to increase his net worth by over $1 million at UFC 286.

After his third bout versus Leon Edwards, Usman is estimated to be worth $4 million.

Kamaru Usman Career Earnings

Kamaru Usman was an unstoppable force ever since he stepped foot inside the UFC octagon. He was riding a 15-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC before eventually falling to a familiar foe in Leon Edwards. Throughout his journey, he has become one of the highest-grossing fighters in the sport earning over $5 Million in 7 years with the UFC.

Check out his year-by-year career earnings with the UFC:

2015 – $100,000

2016 – $100,000

2017 – $100,000

2018 – $310,000

2019 – $1 Million

2020 – $700,000

2021 – $2.5 Million

2022 – $600,000

Total Career Earnings: $5.41 Million

What is Kamaru Usman’s UFC Record?

Kamaru Usman came into his UFC debut with a 5-1 record when he beat Hayder Hassan to become The Ultimate Fighter winner. He is now 20-2 as a professional after his first-ever loss with the UFC at the hands of his current opponent Leon Edwards.

In his 7 years with the promotion, he has amassed a 15-1 record and has been a dominant force within the welterweight division as he defended his title five times before his eventual loss.

Who is Kamaru Usman’s Wife?

Usman is married to his longtime girlfriend Eleslie Dietzsch. There isn’t much information on their relationship as they have kept their life private and out of the limelight. They do have a daughter together and her name is Samirah who was born in 2014.

Kamaru Usman’s Height, Reach, Weight Class, & Bio

Usman rose up through the ranks as a collegiate wrestler. He competed as a Division II wrestler where he became a 2010 NCAA Division II national champion, a three-time NCAA Division II All-American, and an NAIA national qualifier. After his time was done as a collegiate wrestler, he changed his focus to MMA and hasn’t looked back ever since.

Usman fights in the UFC’s welterweight division which is fought at 170 lbs. He is 6′ in height with a 76″ reach. He is the shorter man by 2″ but has a pronounced reach advantage by 2″.

What Is Kamaru Usman’s Next Fight After UFC 286

It is really hard to say who will be next in line for a title shot after this rubber match between Usman and Edwards commences. There is no clear-cut number-one contender right now but the most logical choice would be to see who is the winner in a fight between Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov and that would be next in line to face Usman for the welterweight championship if he is victorious this Saturday at UFC 286.

