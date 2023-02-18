NFL News and Rumors

Kyler Murray Gets Ringing Endorsement From New Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has to feel good about the team’s new head coach.

Jonathan Gannon, 40, in the midst of an NFL whirlwind week, went from the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator to the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in record time.

It did not hurt that the Super Bowl was in Arizona so he stayed back after the Eagles’ loss to interview for the job.

Of course, one of the first questions for Gannon was regarding Kyler Murray.

Gannon is fully committed to Murray, and he showed it in two ways.

First, there was video footage of Gannon in the Cardinals complex.

When he is told that Murray is in the weight room, he makes a beeline to it so he can meet and shake hands with Murray.

At the end of their brief encounter, Gannon tells Murray, “Let’s go win.”

He also spoke highly of Murray after his introduction as the new Cardinals head coach.

Gannon said:

“Every Thing We Do Here Will Be Centered Around The QB Position Because We Have An Elite One.”

Murray’s Up-And-Down Career

Kyler Murray has been inconsistent.

In his four seasons, two were good, and the other two were not.

His rookie season, 2019, and last season, 2022 were not good.

Yet the 2020 and 2021 seasons were Pro Bowl-worthy.

Durability is also a real concern with Murray who has dealt with injury issues that shortened two of his four seasons.

In 2021, he played in 14 of the 17 regular season games, and in 2022, he played only 11 games.

Murray is a talented quarterback, but maximizing his talents and crafting an offense that suits him are the challenges.

Gannon’s Background Is A Defensive One

The other interesting piece of the puzzle is that Gannon’s reputation and experience are based on his defensive abilities.

Since entering the NFL coaching ranks in 2007, all of his jobs were either in scouting or as a defensive quality control coach, a defensive backs coach, or as defensive coordinator of the Eagles for the past two seasons.

Gannon is still in the process of filling out his coaching staff, but he will need a solid offensive coordinator to help him turn things around in Arizona with Kyler Murray under center.

 

Topics  
Arizona Cardinals NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Allen Lazard Shares His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  31min
NFL News and Rumors
J.J. Watt
J.J. Watt Responds To Fan’s Efforts To Get Him To Join Brothers In Pittsburgh
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
DK Metcalf
WATCH: Seahawks Wide Receiver DK Metcalf’s Viral Video Has Fans Guessing
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Five Interesting Facts About Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 17 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Washington Commanders Offer Offensive Coordinator Position To Eric Bieniemy
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 17 2023
NFL News and Rumors
AFC quarterback Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders in the Pro Bowl.
Free Agent Quarterback Derek Carr Will Visit The New York Jets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 17 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Brian Daboll
Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Adds Son Christian To Coaching Staff
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top