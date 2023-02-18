Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has to feel good about the team’s new head coach.

Jonathan Gannon, 40, in the midst of an NFL whirlwind week, went from the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator to the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in record time.

It did not hurt that the Super Bowl was in Arizona so he stayed back after the Eagles’ loss to interview for the job.

Of course, one of the first questions for Gannon was regarding Kyler Murray.

Gannon is fully committed to Murray, and he showed it in two ways.

First, there was video footage of Gannon in the Cardinals complex.

When he is told that Murray is in the weight room, he makes a beeline to it so he can meet and shake hands with Murray.

At the end of their brief encounter, Gannon tells Murray, “Let’s go win.”

Video of new HC Jonathan Gannon meeting QB Kyler Murray pic.twitter.com/jEvMHvNXXF — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) February 15, 2023

He also spoke highly of Murray after his introduction as the new Cardinals head coach.

Gannon said:

“Every Thing We Do Here Will Be Centered Around The QB Position Because We Have An Elite One.”

Jonathan Gannon believes in Kyler Murray 😤 pic.twitter.com/1xWRwdJwvA — PFF (@PFF) February 18, 2023

Murray’s Up-And-Down Career

Kyler Murray has been inconsistent.

In his four seasons, two were good, and the other two were not.

His rookie season, 2019, and last season, 2022 were not good.

Yet the 2020 and 2021 seasons were Pro Bowl-worthy.

Durability is also a real concern with Murray who has dealt with injury issues that shortened two of his four seasons.

In 2021, he played in 14 of the 17 regular season games, and in 2022, he played only 11 games.

Murray is a talented quarterback, but maximizing his talents and crafting an offense that suits him are the challenges.

Gannon’s Background Is A Defensive One

The other interesting piece of the puzzle is that Gannon’s reputation and experience are based on his defensive abilities.

Since entering the NFL coaching ranks in 2007, all of his jobs were either in scouting or as a defensive quality control coach, a defensive backs coach, or as defensive coordinator of the Eagles for the past two seasons.

Gannon is still in the process of filling out his coaching staff, but he will need a solid offensive coordinator to help him turn things around in Arizona with Kyler Murray under center.