Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo Clears Concussion Protocol

Wendi Oliveros
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has not played since September 24, has cleared concussion protocol on Friday, October 6, 2023.

This enables Garoppolo to prepare over the weekend to play the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football on October 9.

The Raiders are 1-3 and in desperate need of a spark; their only win so far this season is in Week 1 over the Denver Broncos.

Garoppolo has to stay healthy in order to help his new team.

Before the concussion, he had a 68.1% completion rate for 709 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

He is expected to talk with the media on Friday afternoon.

At 1-3 Raiders are tied with the Broncos for last place in the AFC West division.

The Chiefs are in first place at 3-1, and the Chargers are behind them at 2-2.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
