Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has not played since September 24, has cleared concussion protocol on Friday, October 6, 2023.
This enables Garoppolo to prepare over the weekend to play the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football on October 9.
The Raiders are 1-3 and in desperate need of a spark; their only win so far this season is in Week 1 over the Denver Broncos.
Ready for MNF https://t.co/LpHktr3SSr
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2023
Garoppolo has to stay healthy in order to help his new team.
“I’ve been around Jimmy G and I don’t think it’s a toughness issue..
I worry about his durability but I don’t worry about his toughness” ~ @mlombardiNFL#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/c6A90TuiY9
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 6, 2023
Before the concussion, he had a 68.1% completion rate for 709 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.
He is expected to talk with the media on Friday afternoon.
At 1-3 Raiders are tied with the Broncos for last place in the AFC West division.
The Chiefs are in first place at 3-1, and the Chargers are behind them at 2-2.
