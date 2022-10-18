UFC News and Rumors

Leon Edwards Demands New UFC Contract Ahead Of Kamaru Usman Trilogy

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Leon Edwards UFC
New UFC Welterweight Champion, Leon Edwards, looks to be demanding a more lucrative contract ahead of a potential trilogy with Kamaru Usman. Edwards ripped the belt off Usman at UFC 278 via fifth round KO, and is likely to defend his title in a trilogy with the former 170-pound champion.

Leon Edwards Demands Bigger UFC Contract

After becoming on of the biggest draws in the UFC after his stunning knockout over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 a coupe of months ago, Leon Edwards is in negotiations with the UFC over a new contract.

The new UFC Welterweight Champion insists he is now calling the shots after his quite incredible fifth round head-kick knockout of Usman. For a long time, it looked like Dana White and the UFC were holding the 31-year-old back, but now Edwards has the belt and is the best welterweight in the world, he insists he deserves a bigger contract with the UFC.

In an interview with the Mirror, Edwards has made it clear that he feels he deserves a more lucrative deal and will begin negotiations when his next fight is put on the table.

“I need a new one now, 100 per cent,” said the second ever English UFC champion.

“Not yet because as far as dates and fights, that normally happens when you talk about fights because you use the fight to negotiate the contract. When it’s time to start talking about the fight and the date of the fight, we’ll start negotiating a new deal and go from there.”

Since his last UFC contract, the Brit’s value and star power has absolutely sky rocketed. Since becoming champion, UFC President Dana White, has been looking at potential stadium fights in England with Edwards headlining. Wembley Stadium and Villa Park are said to be two of the venues the UFC are looking at for their first ever stadium event in the UK.

On whether he thinks a UFC show could sell out 90,000 seats at the likes of Wembley, ‘Rocky’ insists that it is achievable due to the vast growth and popularity of MMA in the UK.

“I think mixed martial arts has grown so much in the UK and it’s been waiting for a show like that to happen in Europe. Now you’ve got a world champion from the UK I think it’s the perfect time, especially with all the other [British] fighters doing well in the sport I think now is the time to do it, to keep growing MMA in this part of the world.”

Who knows what is next for Edwards. It may be a stadium fight with Kamaru Usman in a trilogy, it could be a defence against Jorge Masvidal in the United States. Whatever Leon Edwards’ next move is, it’s safe to say he deserves a big pay rise due to being the welterweight champion of the world now and one of the biggest stars in the UFC right now.

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
