Los Angeles Times’ NFL Week 6 Expert Picks & Predictions

James Foglio
Sports Editor
4 min read
Los Angeles Times NFL Week 6 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Los Angeles Times staff writer Sam Farmer has published his NFL Week 6 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the most interesting Week 6 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Los Angeles Times’ NFL Week 6 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Los Angeles Times NFL Week 6 Expert Picks and Predictions

Los Angeles Times staff writer Sam Farmer released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 6 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. For the London game, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans matchup this Sunday begins at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Next, the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lastly, Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Titans (+4)

Farmer believes the Baltimore Ravens will defeat the Tennessee Titans on the road this Sunday. However, the NFL journalist has Tennessee covering the spread. If the Ravens drop to a three-point favorite, only then pick Baltimore.

“Two well-coached teams with wild swings from week to week,” he wrote. “The Ravens should bounce back after a late collapse to Pittsburgh. The Titans are overachievers, but give Baltimore the edge in a close one.”

Farmer has the Ravens winning 24-21 over Tennessee.

Other NFL Week 6 expert picks are on the main page.

Bet on Titans (+4)

Lions (-3)

For another pick, Farmer thinks the Detroit Lions (4-1) will win on the road and cover the spread against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) this Sunday. Detroit hasn’t defeated Tampa since Dec. 10, 2017.

“Tampa Bay’s defense should be a little healthier after a week off. The Buccaneers probably don’t have the firepower to keep up with QB Jared Goff and an offense that has plenty of ways to score,” he wrote.

Farmer’s final score is Lions, 27-23.

Bet on Lions (-3)

Bills (-14.5)

The Buffalo Bills are entering Week 6 as a 14.5-point road favorite over the Buffalo Bills. Of course, Buffalo is coming off a 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Although the Bills are 3-2, they still defeated the Miami Dolphins and have allowed only 80 points this season.

“The Bills are coming off a loss and have to keep pace with Miami in the AFC East. The one-win Giants are devoid of offensive weapons, and that’s not good against an opponent with Josh Allen at quarterback,” added the Los Angeles Times writer.

Farmer has Buffalo winning 31-16 over New York.

More NFL Week 6 expert picks are on the main page.

Bet on Bills (-14.5)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
