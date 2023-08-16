Lucas Glover Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins & Wife

Lucas Glover has completely rejuvenated his career after two consecutive wins at the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Just from those two wins, Glover scored a huge payday, earning a total of $3.968 million over two weeks. During that span, he increased his season earnings by a whopping 426 percent.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship was one of the biggest purses of the year and Glover took home a total of $3.6 million and a total of 2,000 FedEx Cup points, which has guaranteed him a spot in the Tour Championship next week. His win at Sedgefield Country Club also catapulted him to No.4 on the FedEx Cup standings.

Lucas Glover’s Net Worth

After winning two tournaments in a row, Glover’s net worth has jumped to an estimated $25 million.

Despite making over $35 million on the Tour, his pay is subjected to agent fees, taxes, and more.

Before his previous two victories, Glover didn’t have that much success on the Tour. He’s only won a total of four tournaments prior to 2023. However, Glover is the first player aged 40 or older to have back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour since Vijay Singh in 2008.

Along with his official tournament payouts, Glover works with a few sponsors including Linksoul, Nike, Srixon, and more, which had added to his total net worth.

Lucas Glover’s Career Earnings

Despite being 43 years old, Lucas Glover has had a long career on the PGA Tour dating back to 2001. In 22 years of being on the Tour, Glover has taken home a total of $35,526,399. He’s officially made $34,100,899 from tournaments and $924,500 from bonuses.

The 2023 season marks Glover’s best year in terms of earnings with over $6,133,876 in official payouts. If he’s able to keep up with his strong play, he will have a chance to also earn a huge bonus during the Tour Championship. Based on his ranking in the FedEx Cup standings, Glover is guaranteed at least $136,000 from the BMW Championship.

Thanks to his past two wins, Glover has increased his season earnings by 426 percent. That figure will continue to grow after another two weeks in FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Check out Glover’s career earnings by year below.

Year Total Earnings 2023 $6,133,876 2022 $1,941,797 2021 $2,577,704 2020 $829,355 2019 $3,013,965 2018 $789,382 2017 $1,955,822 2016 $948,927 2015 $515,241 2014 $210,166 2013 $747,812 2012 $67,112 2011 $1,906,694 2010 $1,511,275 2009 $4,467,580 2008 $998,491 2007 $1,664,167 2006 $2,587,982 2005 $2,050,068 2004 $582,454 2002 $20,349 2001 $6,180

Lucas Glover Wife

Glover and his wife Krista Glover have been married since 2012. The couple share two kids and the family has been supportive throughout Glover’s skyrocketing career. Krista is currently a fashion influencer and has built an account of 12,000 flowers on Instagram.

She also posts on an accompanying blog, where she writes about style, beauty tips, and other things. Krista announced her site was under reconstruction on July 2023, a sign that some new and exciting changes might be in store for her in the future.

