Masters 2023: Which LIV Golfers are playing at Augusta National?

For the first time this year, LIV Golf players will tee off against the PGA Tour at the 2023 Masters. Eighteen LIV Golf members, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, and Cameron Smith, were invited to play at Augusta National this weekend.

It will be interesting to see how the LIV Golf players fare at the Masters. The PGA Tour has already had five elevated events and tournaments running every week. Meanwhile, LIV Golf players have only taken to the course three times since the start of 2023.

Many players like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Cameron Smith have played less tournament golf leading up to the year’s first major than in previous years.

How LIV Golf Players Will Be Against PGA Tour Talent?

Despite not playing as much heading into the Masters, LIV Golf players are expected to hold their own at Augusta National. The lack of events could be an advantage for some players, who may not be able to handle the ongoing demands of the PGA Tour.

For example, Brooks Koepka looks to be on the mend after winning two of his last six LIV Golf starts. Koepka is coming off a huge win this past weekend at LIV Golf Orlando and will be one of the sleepers to watch at the 2023 Masters.

On the other hand, Cameron Smith won the DP World event in Australia after not competing in many LIV Golf events. In 2023, Patrick Reed has only played six times around the world but was still able to battle it out with Rory McIlroy at the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic, where he took home second.

It will be an exciting weekend for fans as they get to see the world’s best golfers back on the same stage for the first time this season. It definitely puts an extra emphasis on the four Major Championships this year.

LIV Golf Players Invited to the 2023 Masters

There were 18 players on the LIV Golf roster invited to the Masters. Former champions like Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, and Sergio Garcia will be able to play at the Masters for the rest of their lives, while other players receive invitations through rankings or winning past major events.

Find out the complete list of LIV Golf members invited to the 2023 Masters.

Cameron Smith

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Bryson Dechambeau

Sergio Garcia

Bubba Watson

Patrick Reed

Louis Oosthuizen

Talor Gooch

Kevin Na

Charl Schwartzel

Phil Mickelson

Abraham Ancer

Jason Kokrak

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

Harold Varner III

Golf Betting Guides 2023