The UFC heads to Singapore for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a featherweight main event fight between two future featherweight hall of famers, former featherweight champion Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Holloway would look to keep his winning ways going en route to another title shot meanwhile, Jung is looking for one more win before he rides off into the sunset and retire from the sport of MMA.

In Holloway’s last fight, he won a unanimous decision against the rising featherweight contender Arnold Allen between two of the best featherweights the UFC has to offer. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $400,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $520,000

Max Holloway’s Net Worth

Max Holloway has been in the UFC for a long time and he has made an estimated $5.8 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $6 Million.

Max Holloway has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2010 and cut his cloth on the Hawaiian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2012.

Max Holloway’s UFC Record

Max Holloway holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 24-7 which includes 10 wins by knockout and 2 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 20-7 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Singapore.

Max Holloway’s Next Fight

Max Holloway will fight future hall of famer “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Singapore. This fight will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Max Holloway (-800) making him a massive favorite.

Max Holloway’s, Height, Weight, Wife

He fights out of Waianae, Hawaii.

He is happily married to his wife Alessa Quizon.

Age: 31

31 Born: Waianae, Hawaii

Waianae, Hawaii Height: 5’11″

5’11″ Weight: 145 pounds

145 pounds Reach: 69″

69″ Coach/Trainer: Ivan Flores

