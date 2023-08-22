UFC News and Rumors

Max Holloway Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski

The UFC heads to Singapore for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a featherweight main event fight between two future featherweight hall of famers, former featherweight champion Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Holloway would look to keep his winning ways going en route to another title shot meanwhile, Jung is looking for one more win before he rides off into the sunset and retire from the sport of MMA.

In Holloway’s last fight, he won a unanimous decision against the rising featherweight contender Arnold Allen between two of the best featherweights the UFC has to offer. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $400,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $520,000

Max Holloway’s Net Worth

Max Holloway has been in the UFC for a long time and he has made an estimated $5.8 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $6 Million.

Max Holloway has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2010 and cut his cloth on the Hawaiian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2012.

Max Holloway’s UFC Record

Max Holloway holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 24-7 which includes 10 wins by knockout and 2 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 20-7 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Singapore.

Max Holloway’s Next Fight

Max Holloway will fight future hall of famer “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Singapore. This fight will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Max Holloway (-800) making him a massive favorite.

Max Holloway’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Sean O’Malley fights out of Waianae, Hawaii.

He is happily married to his wife Alessa Quizon.

  • Age: 31
  • Born: Waianae, Hawaii
  • Height: 5’11″
  • Weight: 145 pounds
  • Reach: 69″
  • Coach/Trainer: Ivan Flores

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
chan sung jung

Chan Sung Jung Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3min
UFC News and Rumors
sean o'malley
UFC 292 Winners & Losers: Sean O’Malley Biggest Winner As He Captures Bantamweight Championship
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 21 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc singapore
UFC Singapore Fighter Pay & Salaries: Max Holloway To Earn $421k In Payout For Chan Sung Jung Retirement Fight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 21 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc singapore
UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung Fight Card, Date, and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 21 2023
UFC News and Rumors
sean o'malley
UFC 292 Generates $38 Million in PPV Buys
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 21 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Jon Jones UFC
Jon Jones Has Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington Thrown Off UFC 295 Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 19 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Joe Lauzon Denied Potential Fight at UFC 292 in Boston
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top