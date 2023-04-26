The PGA Tour is set to host the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta. Although this is only the second year the event is recognized by the PGA Tour, it is not considered an elevated event, which means that a weaker field is expected to appear in Mexico. Despite this, Jon Rahm, the world’s No.1 golf player, will be teeing off this weekend in hopes of defending his title.

Apart from Rahm, there are several great sleepers and longshot picks to watch out for in the field. Golf fans have the opportunity to win serious money with players on the bubble, such as Ben Martin, Ben Taylor, and Brent Grant, ready to break out for their first win of the season.

Ben Martin +6000

In his last six starts, Ben Martin has finished in the top 10 three times at the Honda Classic, Corales Puntacana Championship, and Valero Texas Open. Even against strong fields like those at the RBC Heritage, Valspar Championship, and The Players Championship, Martin still managed to crack the top 55.

Martin is currently playing with confidence and has been gaining 1.17 strokes of the ball striking in his last 20 pounds, as well as gaining with his putter. With another weaker field at the Mexico Open, Martin is due for a big finish and could potentially record his second win at the Mexico Open.

Ben Taylor +17500

Despite being known for having an erratic driver, Taylor may perform well this weekend due to the course at Vidanta Vallarta. He has a long way to go and will need to tighten up his swing to become a threat on the TOUR, particularly on tough courses like Harbour Town and Innisbrook Resort.

However, Vidanta is an open course with generous fairways, which should help Taylor with his struggles from the tee box. Taylor is the only other player in the field, along with Jon Rahm, who ranks in the top 40 in proximity: 200+ driving distance, Shots gained: Short Game, Sand Saves Gained, and Shots: Gained putting. He possesses a complete skill set and has the ability to capitalize on the forgiving course. Taylor also ranks in the top 3 for Par-3 scoring, which is a great sign for the surplus of par 3s at Vidanta Vallarta.

Brent Grant +20000

Despite being a rookie, Brent Grant plays super aggressively and has shown that he specializes in long, open coastal courses. He ranks in the top 15 in the three most important categories at Vidanta Vallarta, including Proximity from 200+ yards (14th), Driving Distance (10th), and Birdie-making (6th). Grant has always enjoyed playing on long courses, and his PGA Tour profile supports it with a T25 at the Farmers Insurance Open and T8 at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

