Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey Challenges ESPN's Reporting That He Will Play In Week 8

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
On Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey would make his Dolphins debut in Week 8.

Apparently, Ramsey did not know the decision had been made that he was playing in Week 8.

Ramsey received a flood of calls and texts after Schefter reported this.

He took to social media to share his thoughts on Schefter’s report.

What Ramsey Said

Ramsey wrote two tweets; the first was a somewhat angry one, and the second a calmer one.

He said:

“So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts. Well, this is news to me…mfs don’t care about being right, they care about being first in today’s media. That’s sad.”

Ramsey followed it with this one.

“I’m an @AdamSchefter fan btw so not mad at him at all for doing his job.  I just didn’t know.”

What Ramsey Didn’t Say

Nowhere in what he wrote did Ramsey say it is not true.

Schefter said that he is playing, and though it may not be official yet, it sounds like it is highly possible he will play.

He looked great in practice, and the Dolphins are balancing caution and excitement about getting him on the field.

Watch the Dolphins host the New England Patriots in Week 8 at 1:00 PM EDT on October 29, 2023, on CBS.

Dolphins NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
