On Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey would make his Dolphins debut in Week 8.

Dolphins are planning for CB Jalen Ramsey to make his return Sunday from the knee injury that he suffered this summer, per sources. Ramsey now is expected to be back on the field three months after his knee surgery, with his Dolphins’ debut coming vs. the Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2023

Apparently, Ramsey did not know the decision had been made that he was playing in Week 8.

Ramsey received a flood of calls and texts after Schefter reported this.

He took to social media to share his thoughts on Schefter’s report.

What Ramsey Said

Ramsey wrote two tweets; the first was a somewhat angry one, and the second a calmer one.

He said:

“So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts. Well, this is news to me…mfs don’t care about being right, they care about being first in today’s media. That’s sad.”

Ramsey followed it with this one.

“I’m an @AdamSchefter fan btw so not mad at him at all for doing his job. I just didn’t know.”

What Ramsey Didn’t Say

Nowhere in what he wrote did Ramsey say it is not true.

Schefter said that he is playing, and though it may not be official yet, it sounds like it is highly possible he will play.

He looked great in practice, and the Dolphins are balancing caution and excitement about getting him on the field.

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey had an uptick in intensity and reps in practice today as Mike McDaniel predicted. You can see his movement in stretch here He later took reps w/ starting defense in 7-on-7 drills doing some cuts & making turns in open space (no cell video after stretch) pic.twitter.com/rvkOJkcp4Z — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 25, 2023

Watch the Dolphins host the New England Patriots in Week 8 at 1:00 PM EDT on October 29, 2023, on CBS.