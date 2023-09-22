It’s been a magical year for Michael Block since becoming a media darling at the 2023 PGA Championship. The Block party will continue in 2024 as the professional golf instructor from Mission Viejo, California secured an exemption into the American Express in La Quinta next year.

While Block missed the cut at the American Express last January, he automatically booked a return trip next year thanks to his win at the Southern California PGA Professional Championship at Sherwood Country Club on Wednesday.

Michael Block Secure PGA Tour Event Exemption Next Year

One of the highlights of the 2023 PGA Championship was the performance of club pro-Michael Block. He had a tournament to remember and won the hearts of golf fans after his raw emotional interviews at Oak Hill Country Club.

He’ll be back on the PGA Tour sooner than later after securing a spot at the American Express in La Quinta with his win at the Southern California PGA Professional Championship.

In true Block fashion, he won by firing a final round 66 at Sherwood Country Club. He broke a tie by birdieing the final two holes to win the tournament for the second straight year and his fourth win in seven appearances.

“Thank you to Sherwood Country Club and Jeff Fowler for putting this event on and getting us out here,” Block said. “I rolled in a couple of putts down that final stretch, and the tide turned pretty quickly. I was lucky enough to come away with the trophy, and I’m grateful for all the support and comradery we have here in the Section.”

He also wrapped up the SCPGA Player of the Year for the 10th time in 11 years. He won a $17,000 winner’s check, a custom club car, and a spot on the American Express Championship.

Fans will also get to see him at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla after his T-15 finish at Oak Hill last year.

Michael Block’s Highlights in 2023

Block has had an eventful year highlighted by many unofficial rounds. His hole-in-one in front of Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship will forever serve as an iconic moment in his career and his performance at Oak Hill guaranteed spot at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Block also had another viral hole-out and win at DJ Khaled’s inaugural charity golf event and even matched the course record at Valhalla, the site of next year’s PGA Championship. In addition, he recorded his ninth career albatross.

At 37, It doesn’t seem like Block is finished yet.

Golf Betting Guides 2023