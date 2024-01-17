NFL News and Rumors

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Pulls Off Surprise Interview With NFL’s Atlanta Falcons

Jeff Hawkins
Michigan v Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh plays by his rules. The Michigan football coach – for now – lives on his own time.

His time in Ann Arbor, Mich., likely is coming to an end.

The 2023 CFP National Championship coach remains in demand, pursued by different NFL franchises.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ fanbase envisioned the “quarterback whisperer” unlocking the full potential of Justin Herbert. A former quarterback who spent his final two seasons with the San Diego Chargers, Harbaugh looked like a lock.

Then Harbaugh pulled one over on everyone.

Sans media leaks and blog speculation, Harbaugh called a play-action Tuesday and engaged in a surprise interview with the Atlanta Falcons.

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Chasing NFL Jobs

One week after leading the Wolverines to their first national championship since 1997, Harbaugh traveled to the West Coast, escaping the reach of NCAA investigators.

Harbaugh on Monday interviewed for the Chargers’ opening, vacated by Brandon Staley’s firing Dec. 15. General manager Tom Telesco was also dismissed, allowing a coach a fresh opportunity to establish a new team culture.

At Michigan for the past nine seasons, Harbaugh has a contract extension that reportedly would make him the highest-paid Big Ten coach waiting for his signature. For now, it’s put off to the side as his lawyers haggle over an immunity clause from future NCAA findings.

Since bottoming out with a 2-4 mark in 2020, Harbaugh survived a gauntlet of social media calls for his coaching scalp. Since then, however, Harbaugh overcame growing big-game criticisms by sweeping aside Ohio State the past three seasons, collecting a trio of Big Ten titles and winning the 2023 Rose Bowl.

Also linked to the Las Vegas Raiders, Harbaugh reportedly has yet to formally interview for the desert gig. At least as far as the social media universe knows.

Everyone is playing by Harbaugh rules, remember?

Harbaugh Seeks Super Bowl Glory

During the 1970s, Harbaugh’s father, Jack, was an assistant coach at Michigan under Bo Schembechler. During the days when Rick Leach quarterbacked the Wolverines, a youthful Harbaugh served as a team ball boy.

After a standout prep career at Ann Arbor (Mich.) Pioneer High School, located across the street from Michigan Stadium, Harbaugh earned the starting QB role with the Wolverines and finished third in the 1986 Heisman Trophy voting.

As a coach, Harbaugh guided the 49ers to the 2013 Super Bowl, and fell to his brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens. Now, with a national championship to his credit, Harbaugh will escape future NCAA penalties.

Twice during the Wolverines’ championship run this season, Harbaugh served two three-game suspensions for recruiting violations and was accused of orchestrating a sign-stealing system.

In nine seasons, Harbaugh led Michigan’s program back into national prominence, compiling an 89-25 record, including a 40-3 mark since 2021.

Now, it appears the “Michigan Man” is headed back to the NFL, but where he ends up, who knows, but be certain, it will be under Harbaugh’s rules.


 

Topics  
Chargers College Football News and Rumors Falcons Michigan Wolverines NFL News and Rumors Raiders
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
