NBC Sports’ NFL Week 5 Expert Picks & Predictions

NBC Sports reporters Mike Florio and Chris Simms of ProFootballTalk have released their NFL Week 5 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season.

NBC Sports NFL Week 5 Expert Picks and Predictions

NBC Sports NFL analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms of ProFootballTalk have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 5 matchups of the 2023 NFL season.

First off, Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday. Next, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lastly, Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ravens (-4.5)

“The Steelers answer the bell when desperation descends on the franchise. After last Sunday, desperation has arrived. Again,” wrote Mike Florio.

Florio has the Steelers winning 16-13 at home over Baltimore.

Meanwhile, Simms’ final score is 21-20, Ravens.

“I think [the Steelers] will press the panic button,” Simms said during Thursday’s podcast. “I’m not sold on the result of a win. I’m not there. … I think this will be a real good football game, but I don’t think they’ll win it.”

Eagles (-4)

Furthermore, Florio has the Philadelphia Eagles hanging on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. “The Rams are good enough to keep this close. The Eagles have been lollygagging with opponents enough to let them,” he wrote.

Florio has Philadelphia winning 28-24 over L.A.

“I feel this is one where the Eagles will slowly steamroll the Rams as the game goes on,” Simms added. “I just think up front, they’re going to wear the Rams out. … And I really worry about Stafford being protected in this game more than anything.”

Simms has the Eagles pulling away by two touchdowns to win 34-20.

49ers (-3.5)

Additionally, Florio has the San Francisco 49ers defeating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. “Home team gets the edge in such a close matchup between two of the best teams in the league,” he wrote.

During the podcast, he also added, “this game will stay close.” Florio’s final score is 27-24, 49ers.

“Now, I got great respect for the Cowboys. I know they’re real,” Simms said. “Trevon Diggs, him being hurt, this is the game Dallas will miss him. … San Francisco’s offense is better now than it was last year in the playoffs. Deebo Samuel is healthy this year.

“If the Cowboys are going to win this game, they’re not going to win it running the ball. They’re not going to be able to run on the 49ers. They’re going to have to win it with Dak Prescott throwing the ball down the field and outside the numbers.”

Simms has the 49ers winning 24-20 at home against Dallas.

