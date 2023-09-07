NBC Sports analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms of ProFootballTalk have released their NFL Week 1 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Final score predictions, in-depth analyses, and regular picks for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are here.

Check out NBC’s NFL Week 1 expert picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NBC Sports NFL Week 1 Expert Picks and Predictions

ProFootballTalk contributors Mike Florio and Chris Simms offered intriguing predictions for these three Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Brown at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, and Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets at 8:25 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football. Check out their explanations below for each pick.

Bengals (-2.5)

“Joe Burrow has struggled with the Browns. The calf injury is fine,” Florio said. “Whether he gets a new contract or not, he doesn’t seem to care. Can he go to Cleveland and beat the ultimate wild card team [Browns] and wild card player, quarterback Deshaun Watson? I got Bengals winning 24-17.”

As for Simms, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also has Cincinnati winning 24-21 at FirstEnergy Stadium. “‘What we’re going to get’ is the question to me. … What are we going to get on the offensive side of the ball?” he said. “I look at the Bengals as being one of the better rosters in football.”

Other NFL Week 1 expert picks are on the main page.

Raiders (+3.5)

Furthermore, Florio has the Denver Broncos winning 30-20 at home over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. “With Sean Payton there as their head coach, Russell Wilson in year two, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo year one with Raiders, who knows what’s going to happen with either of these teams,” he said.

Meanwhile, Simms has Raiders winning 23-20 on the road. “It’s like, it’s one of those where you just go, ‘Wait, it’s Sean Payton and Russell Wilson, and they’re at home. This is the unveiling of the football team. They should win, right?’

Listen, there’s some merit to that. But I don’t think the Broncos’ defensive front seven is at full strength. … I’m leaning Raiders for this one. I’m a believer in their offense; I’m a believer in their offensive line.”

The NBC duo has released some of the most interesting NFL Week 1 expert picks and predictions.

Bills (-2.5)

Additionally, Florio has the New York Jets winning 33-30 at home against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. “This is my own wishful thinking. We have a great game to end Week 1. … We both have concerns about the Bills,” the ProFootballTalk writer added.

“I’ve been calling the Bill’s ‘The NFL’s Jenga Tower,’ where if you slide out that domino, the tower starts to wobble. Maybe the chairs shake it a little bit. It feels like it can all go down for the Bills this year. … For now, Jets, 33-30.”

Likewise, Simms is also picking the Jets to win 28-24. “No, I’m going with the Jets here,” Simms replied when asked if the Buffalo Bills, the only real New York team, can come in and grab the W. “I’m scared to death. Josh Allen is one of the greatest talents we’ve ever seen in the history of the sport.

“He’s going to the Hall of Fame, as we sit here now. He’s special, so that scares me to death. … However, the Jets have two starting d-lines. Their defense has the potential to be the No. 1 defense in football.

“Offensively, I’m not expecting a juggernaut performance by Aaron Rodgers. But I expect the offense, of course, to be better. I’m going Jets, 28-24.”

More NFL Week 1 expert picks from NBC Sports are on the main page.

NFL Betting Guides 2023