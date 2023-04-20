NFL News and Rumors

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen Makes A Shocking Admission About Saquon Barkley

Wendi Oliveros
The New York Giants made the decision last month to give quarterback Daniel Jones a contract extension and running back Saquon Barkley the franchise tag.

That decision apparently did not sit well with Barkley, 26, who has not signed the franchise tag and is therefore not participating in the team’s offseason workouts.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, played under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in 2022 and is seeking a long-term deal.

Prior to getting his extension, Jones was set to play under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal in 2023; he was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

What Giants GM Joe Schoen Said About Barkley

Schoen was clear that there are no ongoing negotiations between Barkley and the Giants.

When asked if he expected Barkley to be playing for the Giants in Week 1, Schoen said:

“You have to ask to him.”

Schoen admitted that he has not spoken with Barkley.

Dexter Lawrence Is A Higher Priority

Schoen had a lot more to say about nose tackle Dexter Lawrence’s contract situation.

Lawrence was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He is slated to play on his fifth-year option in 2023, but negotiations are ongoing to get an extension done before the season.

Schoen’s tone and demeanor were completely different as he spoke about Lawrence.

 

Running Back Market Is A Mess

Saquon Barkley does not have much leverage because the NFL running back market is in shambles.

Big names are currently not signed with teams.

Two former NFL rushing leaders are free agents: Ezekiel Elliott, the ex-Dallas Cowboy, and Kareem Hunt, formerly of the Cleveland Browns.

Both are 27 years old.

The current NFL rushing leader, Josh Jacobs, 25, has not signed his franchise tag either.

After the Raiders chose not to exercise his fifth-year option in 2022, he won the rushing title and still cannot get a long-term deal.

It is really hard to predict if and when the running back market stabilizes, and how it affects Barkley.

The NFL Draft provides a new batch of talent each year, and the career of an NFL running back is becoming shorter than ever.

 

Topics  
Giants NFL News and Rumors
