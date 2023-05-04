What a difference two weeks make!

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday, May 4, and he had a very different tone about the ongoing Saquon Barkley situation.

Barkley was franchise tagged by the Giants but has not signed the tender.

What Schoen Said On Thursday

Schoen indicated that communications have occurred between Barkley’s agent and the Giants.

While the NFL Draft slowed down proceedings, he said that the parties will circle back to continue the discussions.

Schoen also talked about Barkley serving as a team captain in 2022 and said that he “loves” him.

Joe Schoen this morning on Saquon Barkley situation sounds confident the deal will get done. He "LOVES" Saquon. Later in the clip Joe explains to the 7 fans left who don't understand why they paid Daniel Jones. #TOGETHERBLUE #SAQUON #GIANTS #DANIELJONES #NYGIANTS #GMEN pic.twitter.com/u4zgeFU6gc — Chuck Knoxx (@chuckknoxx) May 4, 2023

What Schoen Said On April 20, 2023

Schoen has a much more upbeat tone when talking about Barkley than he did just two weeks ago.

On April 20, 2023, Schoen said that he had not spoken with Barkley, and there was no offer on the table.

#Giants GM Joe Schoen says nothing has changed with RB Saquon Barkley. There's no offer on the table at the moment and the sides haven't spoken. Will he be on the field this season? "You have to ask to him." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 20, 2023

When asked if Barkley would be on the field in 2023, Schoen said:

“You have to ask him.”

Barkley Addressed The Stalemate On April 23, 2023

It is not a surprise that the media followed Schoen’s advice and asked Barkley about his future plans three days later.

He did not directly answer the question of whether he would be on the field as a New York Giant in Week 1, but he talked about his preparations for the upcoming season.

Barkley said:

“I haven’t had conversations with [Schoen] too much. So the best way I can handle it is to keep working. Whatever happens, happens. There are things I can’t really control right now. All I can control is how I will wake up every morning and stay with my goals and my passion. Even though I may not be with the team right now and not in the building, I don’t think anyone with the Giants is concerned about my work ethic and my teammates aren’t worried about how I’m preparing.”

His preparations are taking place in Arizona.

Saquon Barkley back in Arizona working out. Hopefully the next time he's back in NY he's got a new deal. #Giants #Sa pic.twitter.com/OJuwXSXOiB — LPG – NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) May 1, 2023

Conclusion

It is now May, and the second phase of the offseason workouts begins on May 22.

Schoen needs to get this deal done so that the Giants can move on from this whole Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley contract extension no-win situation they were in this offseason.