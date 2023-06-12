When asked at his youth football camp over the weekend, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was adamant about his plans for the upcoming week.

Barkley said he would not be at the team’s mandatory minicamp going from June 13-15, 2023.

What Barkley Said

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Barkley has yet to sign his franchise tag tender.

Amid this contract dispute, Barkley said he is not looking to be the highest-paid player.

What he is looking for is:

“My goal is just to be compensated respectfully based on my contributions to the team on the field and in the locker room.”

He goes on to use the word “if” there is a deal negotiated, he will be prepared to sign.

What It Means

It is important to note that it is still early in the offseason.

Barkley is obviously in good physical shape and knows the playbook so it is not a huge deal in that context.

However, it does make many wonder how long Barkley is willing to go without signing the franchise tag.

Is he willing to sit out the entire season if he is not able to get a long-term deal with the Giants?

He Is In A Precarious Position

Despite Barkley’s talent and contributions to the Giants, he is not in a good negotiating position.

The market is bottoming out on NFL running backs who have played beyond their rookie deals.

There are plenty of free agents waiting for a call from a team.

They include former NFL rushing leaders such as Ezekiel Elliott and Kareem Hunt.

The 2022 rushing leader Josh Jacobs finds himself in a similar situation as Barkley with the Las Vegas Raiders.

And the Minnesota Vikings just released their star running back Dalvin Cook late last week.

The Future Of NFL Running Backs

It does not paint a rosy picture for the future of NFL running backs.

Players entering the football ranks at the youth or college level may opt for a different position that values longevity.

If a running back is selected in the early rounds of the NFL Draft, he may end up on a team without proper offensive line help so he will be grinding out yards in those early years that take a toll on his body only to be replaced by another rookie four or five years down the line.

Something will have to give or else the era of the tried-and-true running back could become extinct.