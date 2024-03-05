New York Giants Won’t Use Franchise Tag On Saquon Barkley

One of the best running backs in the NFL will hit free agency as the New York Giants will not use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

The #Giants are not franchise tagging RB Saquon Barkley again, source said. He’ll be one of the top free agents in a very good RB class. pic.twitter.com/AL4YHkO4Bp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2024

Barkley will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career,

Last season, the Giants used the franchise tag on Barkley. After months of negotiations, Barkley and the Giants finally agreed to an adjusted franchise tag of nearly $11 million, with a $2 million signing bonus.

If the Giants used the tag on Barkley this offseason, the contract number would be $12.1 million. However, Giants general manager Joe Schoen will elect to use the tag on another player, with safety Xavier McKinney as a leading candidate for the franchise tag.

Even without the tag, Barkley can still sign a contract to remain with the Giants. Expect the 27-year-old to test the market before coming back to speak with the Giants.

In six seasons with the Giants, Barkley has rushed for 5,211 yards and 35 touchdowns. Barkley also added 288 receptions for 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Many Big Name Running Backs Will Be Free Agents

The Raiders will attempt to re-sign free-agent-to-be running back Josh Jacobs, but they are not expected to tag him, not with his franchise tag costing $14,149,200, according to league sources. pic.twitter.com/bBSHXtzg7i — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2024

Barkley will be one of the top running backs available in free agency.

Running backs expected to hit free agency this offseason include Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs, Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, Dallas’ Tony Pollard, Philadelphia’s D’Andre Swift, and Los Angeles’ Austin Ekeler.

The debate over running back contracts will only intensify this offseason, especially if these top players sign short-term contracts.