If his t-shirt is any indication of his feelings, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh does not seem bothered by the fact that the NFL forced his team to be the subject of the Hard Knocks docuseries.

Saleh showed up at the podium for his Thursday press conference with a smile and a can-do attitude about all things Jets on the second official day of training camp.

He was also wearing an “I Heart HK” shirt.

#Jets coach Robert Saleh expressing his comfort level with Hard Knocks verbally and on his shirt: “They’ve got a great group of people working with us. We expressed some of our concerns, they answered them.” pic.twitter.com/lQMA6tvkd2 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 20, 2023

lol coach pic.twitter.com/k5SIWCB9yv — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 20, 2023



Besides his shirt which professes his love for the show, Saleh said:

“We’re fine. We’ve been doing One Jets Drive for the last couple of years. Just talking with Hard Knocks, they’ve got a great group of people that are working with us and we expressed some of our concerns. They answered it and it’s gonna be fine. It’s no different than One Jets Drive.”

One Jets Drive is the team’s behind-the-scenes series established in 2018 that is shared with fans.

This is a seismic change of opinion from what Saleh expressed in early June when the rumors of the Jets being the subject of the docuseries started floating around the media waves.

At that time, he said:

“I know there are several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building. We are not one of them.”

Robert Saleh: “I know there are several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building. We are not one of them.” #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 9, 2023

The Jets will be the subject of intense speculation in 2023 with the addition of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers after a blockbuster offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets kick off the 2023 NFL preseason on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns.