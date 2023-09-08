New York Times’ NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

New York Times senior editor Benjamin Hoffman released his NFL Week 1 experts picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three picks in Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured below.

Check out New York Times’ NFL Week 1 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

New York Times’ NFL Week 1 Expert Picks and Predictions

New York Times writer Benjamin Hoffman released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Next, Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. Lastly, Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets at 8:25 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Bears (-1)

Hoffman thinks both the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are on even ground to begin the 2023 NFL season. However, Chicago probably has a slight edge over the Packers now that Aaron Rodgers is with the New York Jets.

“Chicago closed last season with 10 consecutive losses, earning the No. 1 overall pick and using it to trade for Moore, and was ranked 23rd in offense and 32nd in defense, so expectations should be tempered,” Hoffman wrote.

“But for the first time in years the Bears are on roughly even footing with Green Bay, as oddsmakers have both teams at +5000 to win the Super Bowl and both with the over-under for their win total set at 7.5 games.

“If Fields, who went 0-4 in starts against Rodgers, wants to dramatically improve his status with the Bears faithful, a win over Love and Green Bay would go a long way.”

Giants (+3)

As for a noteworthy underdog pick, the New York Times writer believes the New York Giants will beat the Dallas Cowboys at home in this season’s Sunday Night Football opener. “There is no reason the Cowboys should lose this game,” Hoffman wrote. “They have a more explosive offense, and thanks to linebacker Micah Parsons, they have a defense to match.”

But Hoffman is still leaning more toward the Giants at home.

“A win at home against a division rival with Super Bowl aspirations would be great for the Giants and would probably result in the television personality Skip Bayless, once again, filming himself throwing some Cowboys merchandise in a trash can.”

Jets (+2.5)

Finally, Hoffman hopes the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets will defeat the Buffalo Bills at home for Monday Night Football. “The game will be the Jets’ debut of Rodgers and running back Dalvin Cook.

“It will mark the regular-season return to the field of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field during a ‘Monday Night Football’ game last season.

“It will be two of the A.F.C.’s best teams, head-to-head and hype-to-hype, trying to gain an early edge in bragging rights in the East division.

“If your TV isn’t on when the “Monday Night Football” theme music starts playing, you probably don’t like football.”

