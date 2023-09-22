NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 3 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three favorites in Week 3 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured below.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 3 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 3 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts offered their expert picks and predictions for three Week 3 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 7:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. Finally, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Packers (-2)

Dan Parr believes Green Bay will bounce back at home in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. The Packers hold an all-time record of 17-10 vs. New Orleans. “The Packers’ young receiving corps will face its stiffest test yet in a Saints secondary playing as well as any in the league,” Parr said.

“Marcus Maye’s suspension is certainly a blow to that unit, and the defense overall, but New Orleans has the playmakers at all three levels to withstand his absence. That this game is in Green Bay might actually work to the Saints’ advantage, given how dominant Dennis Allen’s defenses have been on the road in recent years.

“Since 2018, New Orleans has allowed the fewest points per game (18.7) and the third-fewest yards per game (317.9) away from home, per NFL Research. The Saints’ ability to hold firm in tough environments — and Lambeau is as tough as it gets — makes the difference on Sunday.”

Raiders (-2.5)

Next, Gennaro Filice is trusting the Raiders at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “In Pittsburgh’s 26-22 win over Cleveland this past Monday night, the Steelers scored the first points of the game on an OLB pick-six and the last points of the game on an OLB pick-up-six,” Filice said.

“With all due respect to Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt, that’s not happening in back-to-back weeks. So, where do Pittsburgh’s points come from this Sunday night?

“A sputtering offense that just put its leading receiver of the past three seasons on IR? In the Raiders’ home opener, I trust Josh Jacobs to get right against Pittsburgh’s last-ranked run defense more than I trust Kenny Pickett to get right against Las Vegas’ suspect secondary.”

Eagles (-5)

Furthermore, Tom Blair is hoping the Philadelphia Eagles can sneak away with a win down in Tampa in this Monday Night Football matchup. “Incredibly, Baker Mayfield could get closer than Bill Belichick and Justin Jefferson did to actually knocking off the reigning NFC champs,” Blair added.

“The QB is rolling with the best set of pass catchers he’s ever had, and if Tampa’s ninth-ranked D coaxes Philly’s occasionally wobbly offense into one of those extended slow-downs it’s been prone to this season, the Bucs could take advantage. That said, I can’t really talk myself into trusting Baker over Jalen Hurts, not against the toughest defense Mayfield’s seen this year.”

To read all of the Week 3 picks, go to NFL.com.

