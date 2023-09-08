NFL.com NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

The NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 1 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three favorites in Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured below.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 1 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL.com NFL Week 1 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts offered their expert picks and predictions for three Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Next, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

49ers (-2.5)

Dan Parr is sticking with the San Francisco 49ers to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers away. “This is no knock on the Steelers, who are clearly trending in the right direction,” he said. “The reigning NFC West champion 49ers are just a little better on both sides of the ball.

“If Brock Purdy has an off day, it’s easy to see Mike Tomlin’s group taking full advantage of miscues and pulling off the upset. I don’t think Kyle Shanahan would be sending Purdy out there if he weren’t convinced the QB can play efficiently enough to get the job done, much like he did last season.”

Other NFL Week 1 expert picks are on the main page.

Bears (-1)

Moreover, Ali Bhanpuri is confident in the Chicago Bears beating the Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers at home. “Chicago fans have dreamed of this day for decades: Starting a season with fewer question marks at QB than Green Bay,” he said.

“The Aaron Rodgers-less NFC North is wide open for the taking, and Justin Fields now has the playmakers at his disposal to succeed the four-time MVP as the top dog in the division.

“But in this back-and-forth battle between bitter rivals, it’s Chicago’s defense that comes up big at the end. Rookie Tyrique Stevenson carries his solid offseason into Week 1, as he and the rest of the Bears’ rising secondary spoil Jordan Love’s second career start to begin a new era in the North.”

Cowboys (-3)

Lastly, Tom Blair wanted to pick the New York Giants to defeat the Dallas Cowboys at home for this season’s Sunday Night Football opener, but he believes Dallas has the most talented quarterback and overall roster. “I want to take the Giants, who should be plenty motivated to make a statement at home in prime time,” Blair said.

“And all the optimistic quotes that have been coming out of Dallas over the past few months make me a bit wary, frankly, of a Week 1 faceplant by the Cowboys. But I have to go with the more talented roster and quarterback. New York makes it interesting, but Dak Prescott avoids turnovers and Dallas’ offense actually clicks.”

To read all of the Week 1 picks, head over to NFL.com. More NFL Week 1 expert picks are on the main page.

NFL Betting Guides 2023