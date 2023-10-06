NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 5 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 5 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 5 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 5 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts offered their expert picks and predictions for three Week 5 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Saints (-1)

Tom Blair is picking the New Orleans Saints to defeat the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. This could very well be the worst assembled Patriots team under Bill Belichick, especially ever since Tom Brady left. New England is coming off a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. “Derek Carr and the Saints’ offense burned me last week,” Blair wrote.

“I likely wouldn’t trust them again this week if they weren’t facing the Patriots, one of the few teams in the league averaging fewer points per game (13.8, 30th in the NFL heading into Week 5) than New Orleans (15.5, T-25th). The Saints haven’t managed many explosive plays so far, but I don’t think they’ll need a ton to outlast New England.”

Eagles (-4)

Moreover, Ali Bhanpuri thinks the Philadelphia Eagles will remain undefeated at the end of Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. “The Eagles have yet to showcase that world-beater form we’ve come to expect after last year’s Super Bowl run,” Bhanpuri added.

“And still, they’re 4-0. That should worry a lot of folks. The Rams are one of the more spirited 2-2 teams and will not be an easy out.

“But I worry how a hobbled Matthew Stafford will hold up against Jalen Carter and Co. — even with (former) security blanket Cooper Kupp potentially making his 2023 debut.

“The Eagles’ advantage in the trenches and the recently rekindled Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown connection put them over the top.”

49ers (-3.5)

For the third pick, Dan Parr and the rest of the panel believe the San Francisco 49ers will beat the Dallas Cowboys by at least a touchdown on Sunday Night Football. In last season’s NFC divisional round, the Niners won 19-12 at home over Dallas.

“Strange things happen sometimes, but I don’t think you beat this 49ers team by being one of the worst red-zone offenses in the league,” Parr wrote. “Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they rank 30th in that category entering this highly anticipated matchup.

“I know the sample size is relatively small, but even if Dallas is a bit better in that area on Sunday, is that going to be enough against Nick Bosa and Co.? Jerry Jones was right this week when he called the 49ers the best. No notes.”

