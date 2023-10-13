NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 6 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 6 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 6 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 6 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts offered their expert picks and predictions for three Week 6 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Next, the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET. Finally, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Raiders (-3)

The entire panel picked the Las Vegas Raiders to win at home against the New England Patriots in Week 6. Bill Belichick, the Patriots coach and general manager, is on the hot seat. “The Patriots haven’t averaged fewer than 20 points per game since 2000, Bill Belichick’s first year on the job,” Tom Blair wrote.

“And even that team managed 6.3 more points per game than this year’s squad, which, at 11 points per game, is stunningly close to the single-digit mark.

“I don’t know if I can trust the Raiders to coast to victory, but they’re trending in a better direction than New England and have a clear talent advantage.”

Tom has the Raiders winning 17-10 over New England.

Lions (-3)

Furthermore, Brooke Cersosimo is the only one riding with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home against the Detroit Lions. However, Gennaro Filice wasn’t convinced. “After spending most of the past 65 years as an NFL punchline, the Lions have emerged as a legit GOOD TEAM,” Filice wrote.

“How do we know this? Well, after finishing last season on an inspiring heater, Detroit is off to an impressive start in 2023, having already earned prime-time road wins at Arrowhead Stadium and Lambeau Field.

Yes, the Lions lost a shootout to Seattle in Week 2, but they’ve taken care of business since, posting three straight wins of 14-plus points. That’s what GOOD TEAMS do! Is Tampa Bay a GOOD TEAM?

“Well, the Bucs also have just one loss to their name, but the three wins (over Minnesota, Chicago and New Orleans) aren’t much to write home about. It’s Creamsicle Week in Tampa, but Honolulu Blue reigns on Sunday.”

Gennaro has Detroit winning 32-21 away.

Chargers (+2.5)

Everyone except for Gennaro has the Los Angeles Chargers winning over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Ali hated what he saw from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in Dallas’ 42-10 blowout loss last week on Sunday Night Football.

“Are we sure the Cowboys are good? Their three wins have come against teams that are a combined 4-11, while their two losses were blowouts on the road — including the biggest upset so far this season,” he wrote.

“The same could be asked of the Chargers, who, at 2-2, could just as easily be undefeated or winless. It’s hard to trust either team right now, so I’m leaning toward the one that’s had an extra week to heal and prepare, and that scores touchdowns — not field goals — in the red zone (Chargers: 68.8%, 5th; Cowboys: 36.8%, 28th).”

Ali’s final score is 28-26, Chargers.

