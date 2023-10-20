NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 7 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 7 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 7 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 7 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts offered their expert picks and predictions for three Week 7 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Ravens (-3)

Brooke, Dan, and Gennaro are picking the Baltimore Ravens to win at home against the Detroit Lions. “Detroit is one of the hottest teams in football right now, having sandwiched three easy wins over NFC South teams around a prime-time beatdown of the Packers,” Brooke wrote.

“The streak marks the first time since 1934 that the Lions have won four straight games in a season by 14-plus points, according to NFL Research.

“There’s a lot to be excited about, but Baltimore is a different beast with an electric quarterback capable of taking over games in a multitude of ways and a defense that ranks in the top five in scoring and total yards.

“Can Detroit’s defensive front keep Lamar Jackson off balance and force him into errors? How much will David Montgomery’s absence be felt? It does appear Jahmyr Gibbs could return to the Lions’ lineup. Even still, this is the toughest opponent Detroit has seen in over a month — and it’ll show.”

Brooke’s final score is Ravens, 24-20.

Browns (-3)

Moreover, the entire panel picked the Cleveland Browns to defeat the Indianapolis Colts on the road. “Looking at the Browns’ results so far this season, it seems like teams with Lamar Jackson have the best shot at giving Cleveland’s defense trouble,” Tom wrote.

“The Colts do not have Lamar Jackson. I’m buying into the moment Jim Schwartz is enjoying and confident the defensive coordinator will know how to bottle up Gardner Minshew. And I’m relatively sure PJ Walker can do enough for the Browns to squeak this one out on the road.”

Tom has Cleveland winning 21-17 away.

Dolphins (+2.5)

Brooke and Gennaro are taking the Philadelphia Eagles over the Miami Dolphins for Sunday Night Football, whereas Ali, Tom, and Dan are predicting an upset. Of course, the Eagles are aiming to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since Week 17 of the 2022 season.

“The Dolphins have faced another top-tier NFL team once so far this season, in Week 4, and they could not slow a Buffalo offense that was clicking. The Eagles’ offense is not doing that,” Tom wrote.

“If I knew for sure Jalen Hurts and Co. would operate at their best, I’d likely go with them at home. At this point, I am not ready to say they’ll keep up with the NFL’s top passing and rushing outfit, not with Philly’s pass defense (20th in the NFL) looking like a vulnerability.”

Tom’s final score is 33-27, Dolphins. Gennaro has the Eagles winning 31-27.

Tom's final score is 33-27, Dolphins. Gennaro has the Eagles winning 31-27.

