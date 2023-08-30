In the NFL, coaching matters. Coaching can be the difference between a good team and a bad team. Players are more important because, without great players, a team will never succeed. However, a great coach will only elevate a team to new heights. With the 2023 season a little over a week away, here are the five best and five worst NFL head coaches.

NFL Head Coach Rankings 2023: Best Coaches Heading Into This Season

5. Kyle Shanahan – San Francisco 49ers

Regular season record: 52-46

Postseason record: 6-3

The San Francisco 49ers are either the worst or first in six seasons under Kyle Shanahan,

Shanahan has three seasons where the 49ers failed to win more than six games. Yet, the 49ers made the NFC Championship Game in the other three seasons, including a Super Bowl appearance during the 2019-2020 season.

Regarded as one of the best play-callers in the NFL, Shanahan’s best coaching job might have been last season, where he guided rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to the NFC Championship.

4. Sean McVay – Los Angeles Rams

Regular season record: 60-38

Postseason record: 7-3

In 2017, the Los Angeles Rams hired offensive guru Sean McVay as their head coach. At 31, McVay became the youngest head coach in the modern era.

In his first season, McVay’s Rams went 11-5 and won the NFC West before losing in the Wild Card Round. The next season, McVay led the Rams to Super Bowl LIII, losing 13-3 to the New England Patriots.

During the 2021-2022 season, McVay and the Rams broke through, winning Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals. At 36, McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl.

3. Mike Tomlin – Pittsburgh Steelers

Regular season record: 163-93-2

Postseason record: 8-9

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin never goes below .500. In 16 seasons, the Steelers have never finished worse than 8-8. It’s the longest above .500 streak in the NFL.

The streak was in jeopardy in 2022 after the Steelers started 2-6. However, the Steelers ended the year on a 7-2 run to finish 9-8.

Tomlin succeeded Bill Cowher in 2007. Tomlin and the Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII in his second season.

In Tomlin’s 16 seasons, the Steelers have 10 playoff appearances, seven AFC North titles, three AFC Championship Games, two Super Bowl appearances, and one Super Bowl victory during the 2008-2009 season.

2. Bill Belichick – New England Patriots

Regular season record: 298-152

Postseason record: 31-13

What’s left to say about Bill Belichick that hasn’t already been said?

The New England Patriots head coach is widely regarded as the greatest coach of all time. Since Belichick became the Patriots head in 2000, the Patriots have only missed the playoffs four times.

Under Belichick, the Patriots have won 17 AFC East titles, 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, and nine Super Bowl appearances. With six Super Bowl victories, Belichick has the most for a head coach.

Last year was a rare down year for the Patriots, who finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. It would be unprecedented for Belichick’s Patriots to miss the postseason in two seasons.

1. Andy Reid – Kansas City Chiefs

Regular season record: 247-138-1

Postseason record: 22-16

The best head coach in the NFL resides in Kansas City, and his name is Andy Reid. In 10 seasons, the Chiefs have made the playoffs nine times.

However, the franchise changed when Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback ahead of the 2018 season.

Since that season, the Chiefs have reached five straight AFC Championship Games, with three Super Bowl appearances and two victories in Super Bowl LIV and LVII.

With Mahomes at quarterback, Reid will continue to rule the NFL.

NFL Head Coach Rankings 2023: Worst Coaches Heading Into This Season

Note: This list will not include any rookie head coaches.

5. Ron Rivera – Washington Commanders

Regular season record: 98-90-2

Postseason record: 3-5

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is one of the most respected figures in the NFL. However, respect doesn’t always translate to success.

In 12 seasons as a head coach, Rivera has just three winning seasons. His best season came in 2015-2016, when the Carolina Panthers went 15-1 and reached Super Bowl 50.

After winning the NFC East during his first season as Commanders head coach in 2020, Washington has gone a combined 15-18-1 the past two seasons.

The Commanders have never finished above .500 during Rivera’s tenure.

4. Josh McDaniels – Las Vegas Raiders

Regular season record: 17-28

Postseason record: 0-0

It’s been anything but smooth sailing for Josh McDaniels as a head coach.

In Denver, McDaniels only lasted 1.5 seasons before being fired in 2010.

Last season, McDaniels was given his second chance to be a head coach in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders. Once again, it was not a successful year for McDaniels as the Raiders went 6-11.

With Derek Carr in New Orleans, McDaniels will look to former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to bring some of his winning ways to Las Vegas.

3. Matt Eberflus – Chicago Bears

Regular season record: 3-14

Postseason record: 0-0

In his first season as an NFL head coach, Matt Eberflus managed just three wins for the Chicago Bears.

As a former defensive coordinator, Chicago’s defense was one of the worst in the NFL under Eberflus, ranking 32nd in defensive EPA.

On the bright side, the Bears received the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which they traded to the Carolina Panthers for multiple draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

If Eberflus cannot improve upon three wins, it could be his last season in Chicago.

2. Todd Bowles – Tampa Bay Buccanneers

Regular season record: 34-50

Postseason record: 0-1

After going 24-40 as the head coach of the New York Jets, Todd Bowles resurrected his career as the defensive coordinator under Bruce Arians with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bowles called the Bucs defense that did not allow a touchdown to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa Bay’s victory in Super Bowl LV.

In his first season as the head coach of the Bucs, Bowles led Tampa Bay to the playoffs in 2022, winning the AFC South with a disappointing 8-9 record. However, the Bucs were dominated by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

Without Tom Brady, Bowles and the Bucs would be in for a long year in 2023.

1. Dennis Allen – New Orleans Saints

Regular season record: 15-38

Postseason record: 0-0

Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells coined the famous phrase, “You are what your record says you are.”

Apply that quote to New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen. In three-and-a-half seasons as a head coach (2.5 seasons with the Raiders and 1 with the Saints), Allen holds a 15-38 record.

In 2022, the Saints went 7-10 under Allen.

With Derek Carr at quarterback and Brady out of the division, it’s now or never for Allen, as they will be favored to win the NFC South.

