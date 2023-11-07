On a night when the New York Jets’ supposed quarterback savior, Aaron Rodgers, made an appearance at MetLife Stadium, the Los Angeles Chargers’ consistently defense pressured and harassed his successor, Zach Wilson.

The result?

Led by Joey Bosa’s 2.5 sacks and two each by Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu, the Chargers took down the Jets, 27-6, on Monday Night Football.

Twitter users responded to Jets losing three fumbles, resulting in 14 points, and converting on just 3 of 17 third-down attempts.

Chargers’ players struck an electric pose …

Smile. You’re the best dressed team in football. pic.twitter.com/ThQukeHQ1z — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) November 7, 2023

An Aaron Rodgers sighting walking into the Jets’ locker room without help …

.@AaronRodgers12 arriving at MNF with no crutches or a cart. This recovery is incredible. (via @nyjets) pic.twitter.com/gCzK1iSzhz — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2023

Is that a bird? A plane? No, it’s Rodgers, 56 days after suffering an Achilles injury, throwing a football nearly 57 yards in the air during warmups Monday …

Aaron Rodgers is an alien Out here throwing 50+ yards 2 months after his achilles injury 📽️ – @RichCiminipic.twitter.com/dOGzKuB4eM — Hogg (@HoggNFL) November 7, 2023

A special teams return kicked off the scoring Monday …

Chargers’ Derwin James established a first-quarter defensive tone …

Derwin James must not like Breece Hall pic.twitter.com/vTiKsiNu4s — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) November 7, 2023

Running back Austin Ekeler scored on a 1-yard run with 2:45 remaining in the first quarter, extending the Chargers’ lead to 14-0. The offensively challenged Jets never seriously threatened …

The Jets played with more bark, than bite and Rodgers seemed to agree …

Bosa consistently bulldozed his way through the Jets’ line Monday night …

Bosa certainly wasn’t alone in his pursuit of Wilson …

Chargers rookie Tuli Tuipulotu is making his case for the All-Rookie team tonight with his third massive play on MNF. All hustle here for the third down sack by the second-round pick out of USC. pic.twitter.com/an3pzE4AQ1 — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) November 7, 2023

Wide receiver Keenan Allen’s one-handed, acrobatic catch put the Chargers in position to kick a field goal, extending their fourth-quarter lead to 20-6 …

Keenan Allen with his catch of the year application. pic.twitter.com/Ab7CSm1QV5 — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) November 7, 2023

With his diving, drive-extending reception, Allen, a fantasy sports legend, surpassed 10,000 career yards …

Ekeler closed out Monday’s scoring with a 2-yard TD run with 3:22 remaining in the fourth quarter …

The dub score …

The Chargers’ post-game celebration: “We got the win … back to .500” …

B T F U pic.twitter.com/HovqEEHerF — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 7, 2023

Is Rodgers a “few weeks” away from returning? …