NFL Monday Night Football: Fans Watch Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers Pressure, Run Down New York Jets At MetLife Stadium

austin ekeler runs against jets (1)

On a night when the New York Jets’ supposed quarterback savior, Aaron Rodgers, made an appearance at MetLife Stadium, the Los Angeles Chargers’ consistently defense pressured and harassed his successor, Zach Wilson.

The result?

Led by Joey Bosa’s 2.5 sacks and two each by Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu, the Chargers took down the Jets, 27-6, on Monday Night Football.

Twitter users responded to Jets losing three fumbles, resulting in 14 points, and converting on just 3 of 17 third-down attempts.

Chargers’ players struck an electric pose …

An Aaron Rodgers sighting walking into the Jets’ locker room without help …

Is that a bird? A plane? No, it’s Rodgers, 56 days after suffering an Achilles injury, throwing a football nearly 57 yards in the air during warmups Monday …

A special teams return kicked off the scoring Monday …

Chargers’ Derwin James established a first-quarter defensive tone …

Running back Austin Ekeler scored on a 1-yard run with 2:45 remaining in the first quarter, extending the Chargers’ lead to 14-0. The offensively challenged Jets never seriously threatened …

The Jets played with more bark, than bite and Rodgers seemed to agree …

Bosa consistently bulldozed his way through the Jets’ line Monday night …

Bosa certainly wasn’t alone in his pursuit of Wilson …

Wide receiver Keenan Allen’s one-handed, acrobatic catch put the Chargers in position to kick a field goal, extending their fourth-quarter lead to 20-6 …

With his diving, drive-extending reception, Allen, a fantasy sports legend, surpassed 10,000 career yards …

Ekeler closed out Monday’s scoring with a 2-yard TD run with 3:22 remaining in the fourth quarter …

The dub score …

The Chargers’ post-game celebration: “We got the win … back to .500” …

Is Rodgers a “few weeks” away from returning? …

