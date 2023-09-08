NFL Network’s Good Morning Football crew members — Kyle Brandt, Peter Schrager, Jamie Erdahl, and Jason McCourty — have released their NFL Week 1 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three picks in Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured below.

Check out NFL Network’s NFL Week 1 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL Network NFL Week 1 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL Network’s Good Morning Football crew released expert picks and predictions for three Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Next, Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. For the last matchup, Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Bears (-1)

Kyle Brandt believes this is a must-win game for the Chicago Bears at home against the Green Bay Packers. “For the Bears, they’re at home. They have to win this game,” he said. “This is a must win. Don’t lose to Jordan Love and start a new era.”

Meanwhile, Peter Schrager is unsure what to expect from either NFC North contender. “I have no idea what to expect from either one of these teams,” Schrager said. “We have heard so much, and there’s been so much positivity on both. … Towards the end of the preseason, everyone was like, ‘Watch out for Green Bay.'”

Chargers (-3)

Additionally, Brandt says Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will outplay Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday. “I’ll go Justin Herbert. He’s home. Weapons, talent, all the stuff that we know. … Listen, it should be Herbert. The Chargers are like a fascinating thing right now. I think Herbert will have the bigger numbers. ”

However, Jason McCourty thinks Miami is the better team. “I’m going to lean towards the Miami Dolphins with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert,” he said. “You guys know what I’m doing it. Speed, speed, speed. Three guys that can absolutely fly. For defense, whenever you have the fear of a guy running past you, it changes your mindset for a defensive coordinator.”

Giants (+3)

Lastly, Peter Schrager is trusting the New York Giants to upset the Dallas Cowboys at home for this season’s Sunday Night Football opener. “They’re gonna be all wearing blue in the Giants stadium. The fans are excited about this team. You can’t lose to Dak [Prescott]. You can’t lose to Dak at home.”

Furthermore, Kyle Brandt believes the Giants may have turned over a new leaf. “The Giants had a terrible history recently in Week 1. They would lose every single Week 1. It ended last year. That Week 1 win set the tone for the whole season … New York can beat them.”

To read all Week 1 picks from NFL Network analysts, go to NFL.com or the Good Morning Football YouTube channel.

