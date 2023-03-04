NFL News and Rumors

NFL Free Agency: 40 Year Old Kicker Robbie Gould Will Test Free Agent Market

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

NFL fans will hear a lot in the coming days about players testing the free agency market.

Those players tend to be defensive or offensive position players and rarely special teams players.

However, Robbie Gould at 40 years of age, is taking the plunge into free agency.

He has elected not to return to the San Francisco 49ers for what would have been his 7th season with the team.

Robbie Gould’s Interesting Career Trajectory

Gould entered the NFL in 2005 as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State.

He signed preseason practice squad deals with the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens only to be cut before the 2005 season.

Gould got a construction job in his hometown of Mill Hall, Pennsylvania to pass the time.

Then, gold struck by way of the Chicago Bears.

He spent 11 seasons with the Bears, was a Pro Bowler in 2006, and was named one of the 100 Greatest Bears of All Time.

After a season with the New York Giants, he settled in for his second career in San Francisco.

Gould has converted 97.5% of his career extra points, 620 out of 636.

He made 86.5% of his field goals, 447 in total.

The longest field goal of his career is 58 yards.

Kickers Get No Respect

In the NFL scheme of things, kickers are not generally highly paid, and fans only like them if they are perfect.

Gould’s highest-paying years were in San Francisco where he was making just shy of $5 million per year.

Perhaps Gould is no longer in it for the money; maybe he would like to win a Super Bowl.

He has shown that he is a clutch kicker in the postseason.

Through 16 postseason games, he has never missed an extra point or a field goal.

It will be interesting to see what offers Robbie Gould gets in free agency because it is relatively uncharted waters for a kicker to test free agency.

Bears fans are already clamoring for his return to where it all began.

In the meantime, this decision fits Gould’s personality and career progression, and things usually work out well for him during uncertain times.

 

 

49ers NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
