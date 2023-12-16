NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 15 Same Game Parlay: +450 SGP Pick

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4)

Our NFL Week 15 same game parlay involves the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

NFL Week 15 SGP:

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 15 Same Game Parlay

SGP (+450): Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns, Josh Allen 1+ Touchdowns, Dak Prescott Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Bills quarterback Josh Allen avoids the tackle by Jets Nathan Shepherd.

The Buffalo Bills are back on track after picking up a huge win against the Kanas City Chiefs in Week 14. At 7-6, the Bills are one of six teams at 7-6 fighting for the final two playoff spots in the AFC.

For the Bills to make the playoffs, Josh Allen must play MVP-caliber football. Luckily for Bills fans, Allen has played like the MVP as he leads the league in total touchdowns with 35.

Although Allen has been very good all season, he’s been great at home. Allen has thrown for at least three total touchdowns in four of six games played in Buffalo.

Since Week 3, Allen has thrown at least two touchdowns in seven of 11 games. On the ground during that timeframe, Allen has rushed for at least one touchdown in nine of 11 games.

With their playoff lives on the line, look for Allen to ball out, throwing for 2+ touchdowns and rushing for 1+ touchdown.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

For Dallas, Dak Prescott has been playing like the MVP. Prescott leads the league with 28 touchdown passes, throwing for at least two touchdowns in seven straight games.

The Bills secondary will be without safety Micah Hyde (neck stinger). Look for the Cowboys to have success in the air as Dak throws for at least two touchdowns.

Bet on Week 14 SGP (+450) at BetOnline
Bills Cowboys NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
