NFL Week 7 Best Matchup: Miami Dolphins Vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Wendi Oliveros
Get your popcorn ready for what could be one of the best games of the entire 2023 NFL regular season.

The 5-1 Miami Dolphins travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are coming off a surprising loss on the road to the New York Jets so they will be amped up for this game.

The Dolphins boast the number one rushing and passing offense in the NFL through six games.

That is a practically unheard-of feat at this point in the season; the 1941 Chicago Bears were the last to accomplish it.

Can the Eagles defense contain all of the offensive weapons?

Can the Dolphins defense thwart Jalen Hurts and company?

These are just some of the questions we have.

Another, though it is way too early to ask, is could this be a Super Bowl preview?

This is the Sunday Night Football game so everyone in the nation can watch it.

It begins at 8:20 PM EDT on October 22.

Don’t miss it.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
