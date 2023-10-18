Get your popcorn ready for what could be one of the best games of the entire 2023 NFL regular season.

The 5-1 Miami Dolphins travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

Dolphins vs. Eagles is first “Sunday Night Football” matchup of 5-1 or better teams since 2015 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 17, 2023

Dolphins vs Eagles on SNF‼️ A chance to make a statement on Primetime and advance to 6-1#MiamiDolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/SXuMx69IGE — Jason Hoggarth (@J_Hoagie20) October 17, 2023

The Eagles are coming off a surprising loss on the road to the New York Jets so they will be amped up for this game.

The Dolphins boast the number one rushing and passing offense in the NFL through six games.

That is a practically unheard-of feat at this point in the season; the 1941 Chicago Bears were the last to accomplish it.

The @Dolphins are the first team since the 1941 Bears to lead the league in passing yards and rushing yards pic.twitter.com/xtPtBAvDjg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 18, 2023

Can the Eagles defense contain all of the offensive weapons?

Can the Dolphins defense thwart Jalen Hurts and company?

These are just some of the questions we have.

Another, though it is way too early to ask, is could this be a Super Bowl preview?

Eagles vs Dolphins! The Future is Now! Former Alabama teammates, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts squaring off on primetime! This is going to be a great matchup. And maybe a peak into what we might see in February! 👀#FlyEaglesFly #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/XKzPeulmz1 — Jason Hoggarth (@J_Hoagie20) October 17, 2023

This is the Sunday Night Football game so everyone in the nation can watch it.

It begins at 8:20 PM EDT on October 22.

Don’t miss it.

NFL Betting Guides 2023