2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend Injury Report: Roster Updates For NFL Playoffs

Dan Girolamo
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87)

The 2024 NFL Playoffs kicks off with Wild Card Weekend. Below, we examine the injury report for the 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Notable 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend Injuries

After suffering a knee injury in Week 18, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was seen warming up at practice on Friday. LaPorta was expected to miss some time. However, LaPorta is listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game.

The Miami Dolphins are limping into Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night. Cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) is out, while safety DeShon Elliot (calf), safety Jevon Holland (knees), running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) are questionable.

Notable players that have been ruled out include Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (knee), Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), and Lions linebacker James Houston (ankle).

2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend Injury Report

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans – Jan. 13, 4:30 p.m. ET

Browns

  • Out: DE Jerry Hughes (ankle)
  • Questionable: DE Will Anderson (ankle), FB  Andrew Beck (calf), WR Noah Brown (back), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle), DT Sheldon Rankins (shoulder), WR Robert Woods (hip)

Texans

  • Out: WR Cedric Tillman (concussion), S Grant Delpit (groin), K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring)
  • Questionable: RB Pierre Strong Jr. (back), CB Denzel Ward (knee), CB Mike Ford Jr. (calf), S Juan Thornhill (calf)

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs – Jan 13, 8 p.m. ET

Dolphins

  • Out: CB Xavien Howard (foot)
  • Questionable: S DeShon Elliot (calf), S Jevon Holland (knees), RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle)

Chiefs

  • Out: OT Wanya Morris (concussion)
  • Questionable: WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle), WR Justyn Ross (hamstring)

No.7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills – Jan. 14, 1 p.m. ET

Steelers

  • Out: OLB T.J. Watt (knee)

Bills

  • Out: WR Gabe Davis (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf)
  • Questionable: LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), CB Rasul Douglas (knee)

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys – Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m. ET

Packers

  • Doubtful: RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck)
  • Questionable: WR Christian Watson (hamstring), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle)

Cowboys

  • Questionable: QB Cooper Rush (illness)

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions – Jan. 14, 8 p.m. ET

Rams

  • Questionable: TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder), OT Joe Noteboom (foot), OG Kevin Dotson (shoulder), DT Bobby Brown III (illness), LB Troy Reeder (knee), S Jordan Fuller (ankle)

Lions

  • Out: WR Kalif Raymond (knee), TE James Mitchell (hand), LB James Houston (ankle), CB Jerry Jacobs
  • Questionable: TE Sam LaPorta (knee), DE John Cominsky (illness)

No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jan. 15, 8 p.m. ET

Released Saturday afternoon.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
