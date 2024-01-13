The 2024 NFL Playoffs kicks off with Wild Card Weekend. Below, we examine the injury report for the 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Notable 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend Injuries

After suffering a knee injury in Week 18, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was seen warming up at practice on Friday. LaPorta was expected to miss some time. However, LaPorta is listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game.

The Miami Dolphins are limping into Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night. Cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) is out, while safety DeShon Elliot (calf), safety Jevon Holland (knees), running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) are questionable.

Notable players that have been ruled out include Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (knee), Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), and Lions linebacker James Houston (ankle).

2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend Injury Report

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans – Jan. 13, 4:30 p.m. ET

Browns

Out: DE Jerry Hughes (ankle)

DE Jerry Hughes (ankle) Questionable: DE Will Anderson (ankle), FB Andrew Beck (calf), WR Noah Brown (back), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle), DT Sheldon Rankins (shoulder), WR Robert Woods (hip)

Texans

Out: WR Cedric Tillman (concussion), S Grant Delpit (groin), K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring)

WR Cedric Tillman (concussion), S Grant Delpit (groin), K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring) Questionable: RB Pierre Strong Jr. (back), CB Denzel Ward (knee), CB Mike Ford Jr. (calf), S Juan Thornhill (calf)

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs – Jan 13, 8 p.m. ET

Dolphins

Out: CB Xavien Howard (foot)

CB Xavien Howard (foot) Questionable: S DeShon Elliot (calf), S Jevon Holland (knees), RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle)

Chiefs

Out: OT Wanya Morris (concussion)

OT Wanya Morris (concussion) Questionable: WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle), WR Justyn Ross (hamstring)

No.7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills – Jan. 14, 1 p.m. ET

Steelers

Out: OLB T.J. Watt (knee)

Bills

Out: WR Gabe Davis (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf)

WR Gabe Davis (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf) Questionable: LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), CB Rasul Douglas (knee)

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys – Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m. ET

Packers

Doubtful: RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck)

RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) Questionable: WR Christian Watson (hamstring), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle)

Cowboys

Questionable: QB Cooper Rush (illness)

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions – Jan. 14, 8 p.m. ET

Rams

Questionable: TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder), OT Joe Noteboom (foot), OG Kevin Dotson (shoulder), DT Bobby Brown III (illness), LB Troy Reeder (knee), S Jordan Fuller (ankle)

Lions

Out: WR Kalif Raymond (knee), TE James Mitchell (hand), LB James Houston (ankle), CB Jerry Jacobs

WR Kalif Raymond (knee), TE James Mitchell (hand), LB James Houston (ankle), CB Jerry Jacobs Questionable: TE Sam LaPorta (knee), DE John Cominsky (illness)

No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jan. 15, 8 p.m. ET

