Nick Wright NFL Week 1 Expert Picks and Predictions

Nick Wright offered his interesting picks and predictions for three Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday. Then, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Lastly, Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets at 8:25 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football. Check out his explanations below for each pick.

Jaguars (-5.5)

“We believe in the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is Anthony Richardson’s first start,” Wright said on his YouTube show. “I understand this is a, you know, ‘I’m taking a road favorite as my first pick of the year.’ That, and it goes against all these trends. Don’t care, the Jags are going to score 31 points. Indy’s going to be happy to get to 17. I love this bet.”

The Colts are 27-17 all-time against the Jaguars. More importantly, Jacksonville hasn’t won in Indianapolis since 2017. During that stretch, the Jaguars went 0-5 in games played at Lucas Oil Stadium. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence, anything is possible this season.

Patriots (+4)

Next, Nick Wright feels the New England Patriots have a great chance of upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles at home. “Okay, the entire gambling world is going to be on Philadelphia. The Patriots’ offensive line is banged up. The Eagles have this amazing pass rush.

“Uh, the Patriots looked terrible last year. Why is this line not higher? … Philly coming off a super bowl hangover. I’m getting points at home with the better coach [Bill Belichick]. The crowd is going to be insane because they’re retiring [Tom] Brady’s jersey and putting him in the Ring of Honor. I just need New England to keep it close.”

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles have played each other 15 times in NFL history dating back to 1973, including two playoff matchups: Super Bowls XXXIX and LII. Additionally, the Eagles lead the all-time head-to-head series 8-7. The Patriots last defeated them 17-10 in 2019 with Tom Brady quarterbacking.

Bills (-2.5)

Equally important, Wright has quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills winning as a 2.5-point favorite against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. “I was the only person in America correct on the Bills last year. … All year long, I told you, ‘That was a paper tiger.’

“I am now here to tell you that the general public has gone too far in the other direction on the Bills. Now you look around, a lot of folks have the Bills missing the playoffs. That’s not going to happen.

“The Bills are better than the Jets. I understand the Jets have homefield here, but I am laying less than a field goal. It’s going to be very hard for the Bills to win and not cover.”

