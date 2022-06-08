NY Post Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | NY Post Horse Racing Picks

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is scheduled for this Saturday, June 11; free NY Post Belmont Stakes picks and NY Post horse racing picks are available here. This is the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes. The race is taking place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep scrolling for NY Post Belmont Stakes picks and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

NY Post Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | NY Post Belmont Stakes 2022 Predictions and Horse Racing Picks

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is the final leg of the Triple Crown. The track distance for this race is 1 1/2 miles. This historical event is known as the “test of the champion.” Though, horse racing enthusiasts will not witness a Triple Crown winner this year. Rich Strike, the dark-horse winner of the Kentucky Derby, skipped the Preakness. Early Voting, the winner of the Preakness, will not be competing at the Belmont Stakes.

The field in this year’s race consists of eight horses. Oddsmakers have We the People as the 2-1 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. At the Preakness, Creative Minister finished third behind Epicenter and Early Voting. Along with Creative Minister, Skippylongstocking is returning from the Preakness. To add to the list, Kentucky Derby competitors Mo Donegal and Barber Road are competing.

Continue reading for the NY Post Belmont Stakes picks in 2022 and NY Post horse racing picks.

We the People (+200) at BetOnline | NY Post Belmont Stakes Expert Picks

We the People opened as the 2-1 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. He is racing from the No. 1 post position. The 3-year-old colt won the Grade 3 Peter Pan in May. However, he placed seventh at the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby in April. He has yet to win a Grade 1 race. Despite falling short at the Arkansas Derby, We the People’s best recorded Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 103.

Moreover, the 103 BSF score was measured at last month’s Peter Pan. The NY Post staff like this horse especially because of his name. Keep in mind, Early Voting won the Preakness. Since the midterm elections are taking place in November, it might be a good idea to bet on horses in every other race with the most political-sounding names. Bettors are expecting We the People to win this race on Saturday.

Rich Strike (+350) at BetOnline | NY Post Belmont Stakes Picks 2022

Additionally, Rich Strike was the 80-1 underdog winner of the Kentucky Derby. He has 7-2 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. The 3-year-old colt is racing from the No. 4 post position. Blended Citizen — the winner of the 2018 Belmont Stakes — was the last horse to win this race at the No. 4 post. Bred by Calumet Farm, Rich Strike has placed in the top 3 of his past two major races.

In January, at the Leonatus Stakes, he came in third place behind Twenty Four Mamba and Erase. Then, in April, he placed third at the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks. He trailed Tawny Port and Tiz the Bomb. Rich Strike recorded a Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) of 84 at this race. His best BSF score was 102, which was recorded at the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Eric Reed is ready to prove naysayers wrong once again.

Creative Minister (+600) at BetOnline | NY Post Horse Racing Picks 2022

Lastly, Creative Minister possesses 6-1 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. The NY Post staff are ready to see him earn his first Grade 1 win of his racing career. The 3-year-old colt finished 3 1/2 lengths behind Early Voting at the Preakness. For the Belmont Stakes, Creative Minister drew the No. 5 post position on Tuesday morning. Bettors haven’t seen a horse win this race at the No. 5 post position since 2012.

Mark Valeski was the last one to accomplish this feat. Furthermore, Creative Minister’s best Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 100. Creative Minister has never won a Grade 1 or Grade 2 race. But he won the Maiden Special Weight (MSW) in April. Also, Creative Minister won the AlwOC at Churchill Downs in May. He has placed in the top 3 of all of his entered races. The New York Post horse racing analysts are always prepared for an upset.