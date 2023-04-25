St. Frances Academy’s standout five-star quarterback, Michael Van Buren, is nearing a decision that could potentially bolster the Oregon Ducks’ 2024 recruiting class. The talented signal-caller recently revealed his top three choices: Maryland, Oregon, and Penn State. However, Oregon seems to have gained significant momentum, thanks in part to the Ducks’ coaching staff’s efforts and strong recruiting strategies.

Van Buren Favoring Oregon Ducks

Previously, Penn State was considered the frontrunner in Van Buren’s recruitment process. But after a recent visit to Oregon and an upcoming trip to the Ducks’ spring game this weekend, the tide appears to be turning in favor of the Pac-12 powerhouse as Van Buren’s college football destination.

The Ducks’ coaching staff, particularly head coach Dan Lanning and assistant Will Stein, have been instrumental in swaying Van Buren’s decision.

In a recent interview with On3′s Chad Simmons, Van Buren shared his thoughts on Oregon, saying, “What stands out about Oregon for me is my relationship with the coaching staff and the great people they have in the building. Everyone there always has high energy, shows a lot of love and really care about each other in the building.”

Top-Ranked QB Sees Oregon as National Championship Winners

ESPN’s second-ranked quarterback and 18th overall prospect in the nation, Van Buren would be a significant win for the Ducks. Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class already ranks No. 11 nationally and No. 1 in the Pac-12, with three top-150 commits, including wide receivers Jordan Anderson and Tyseer Denmark, as well as safety Aaron Flowers.

Oregon is also pursuing other notable quarterbacks, such as Dylan Raiola and Luke Moga. Moga, who was initially scheduled to announce his commitment on April 28, recently decided to push back his decision. It’s worth keeping an eye on how Van Buren’s choice might impact Moga’s eventual commitment.

Van Buren further discussed his connection with the Ducks in his interview with Simmons, stating, “With coach Lanning, a big thing with him is family and that’s why he chose to go to Oregon. I also built a relationship with coach Stein (OC/QB Coach) when he got there and my mother finally got the chance to go up there and meet him in person. She really enjoyed that.”

Van Buren also mentioned Oregon’s aspirations for a national championship, adding that the team believes they can win it with him at the helm.

As anticipation builds for Van Buren’s final decision, it’s clear that the Oregon Ducks have emerged as the team to beat. With strong relationships, a talented coaching staff, and an emphasis on family, Oregon offers an appealing opportunity for the five-star quarterback.

Fans and the Ducks’ program alike eagerly await the outcome of Van Buren’s upcoming visit and his eventual commitment.

