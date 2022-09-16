Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a decent performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

In the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Bolts, Mahomes ended his performance with 235 yards passing, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also finished 24-for-35 (68.6%) on passes.

During Week 1, Mahomes completed passes to nine different receivers. Spreading the ball around is a crucial game plan for his team’s offensive strategy this season. On Thursday night, the outcome was similar against Los Angeles.

Tight end Travis Kelce made five receptions for 51 yards. Plus, wide receiver Justin Watson closed out his performance with one touchdown reception and two receptions for 50 yards.

Additionally, wideout Mecole Hardman finished with three receptions for 49 yards. His longest play of the night went for 30 yards.

“With the amount of tight ends, running backs and receivers that we have, it’s going to be everything,” Patrick Mahomes told reporters in TNF’s postgame press conference.

“It’s going to be a lot of guys catching passes, it’s going to be running the football, it’s going to be throwing the football, it’s going to be deep passes.”

Patrick Mahomes: “Chiefs are a hard offense to stop”

Indeed, the Chiefs have had one of the best offenses in the league since Patrick Mahomes became the starter in 2018. Two games into the season, Kansas City is averaging 35.5 points per game.

“It makes us a hard offense to stop,” continued Mahomes. “And when the defense plays the way they played today, we’re going to win a lot of football games.”

Through two weeks, Mahomes has completed 73% of his passes and has thrown seven touchdowns and no picks. Defensively, the Bolts played a great game against the Chiefs. They held the offense to under 20 points.

In Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles scored 35 points in their road win over the Detroit Lions. Not to mention, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 last Thursday.

Although the regular season just started, it’s a fair prediction that the Chiefs, Bills, and Chargers will have the highest scoring offenses in the AFC this season.

Last season’s NFC playoff contenders struggled to score in Week 1. This includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams.

Will the Chiefs finish the 2022 season with the highest scoring offense? In Week 3, they play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. ET. Then, the Chiefs take on the Bucs in Week 4.

