Week 14 begins in Pittsburgh with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots (2-10) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5). Below, we explore the best player props for the Patriots vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Patriots vs. Steelers: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Patriots vs. Steelers: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Largest Lead for NE or Pit – Under 12.5 (-130)

This game should be a defensive showdown.

The Patriots offense is historically bad, ranking 32nd in scoring (12.3 points/game). However, New England’s defense has been elite over the last three games. The Patriots defense has allowed 8.7 points per game over the past three games, the fewest in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Steelers’ offense remains an enigma. Two weeks ago, Pittsburgh’s offense gained over 400 yards for the first time in 59 games, and they only won by six. Last week, the Steelers were manhandled by the Cardinals in a 24-10 loss.

Both offenses struggle to score, and both defenses keep points off the board. This will be an ugly game that should stay within one possession the entire time.

First Score of Game is a Touchdown – No (-129)

Another unusual gambling story in Patriots-Steelers on #TNFonPrime: At @BetMGM, @DKSportsbook and @FDSportsbook there are more bets on the total than on the spread, the majority of which are on the UNDER — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) December 7, 2023

Between punts and field goals, it could be a big night for kicking.

The scoring in three of New England’s last four games started with a field goal. The scoring in Pittsburgh’s past two games began with a field goal.

Pittsburgh will also be without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is nursing an injured ankle. Mitch Trubisky will start for Pickett.

In a matchup of Trubisky vs. Bailey Zappe, touchdowns will come few and far between. It may take a while to get on the scoreboard, but the game’s first points will not be on a touchdown.