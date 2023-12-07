NFL News and Rumors

Patriots vs. Steelers: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Dan Girolamo
Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell

Week 14 begins in Pittsburgh with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots (2-10) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5). Below, we explore the best player props for the Patriots vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Largest Lead for NE or Pit – Under 12.5 (-130)

This game should be a defensive showdown.

The Patriots offense is historically bad, ranking 32nd in scoring (12.3 points/game). However, New England’s defense has been elite over the last three games. The Patriots defense has allowed 8.7 points per game over the past three games, the fewest in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Steelers’ offense remains an enigma. Two weeks ago, Pittsburgh’s offense gained over 400 yards for the first time in 59 games, and they only won by six. Last week, the Steelers were manhandled by the Cardinals in a 24-10 loss.

Both offenses struggle to score, and both defenses keep points off the board. This will be an ugly game that should stay within one possession the entire time.

Bet on Largest Lead for NE or Pit – Under 12.5 (-130) at BetOnline

First Score of Game is a Touchdown – No (-129)

Between punts and field goals, it could be a big night for kicking.

The scoring in three of New England’s last four games started with a field goal. The scoring in Pittsburgh’s past two games began with a field goal.

Pittsburgh will also be without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is nursing an injured ankle. Mitch Trubisky will start for Pickett.

In a matchup of Trubisky vs. Bailey Zappe, touchdowns will come few and far between. It may take a while to get on the scoreboard, but the game’s first points will not be on a touchdown.

Bet on First Score of Game is a Touchdown – No (-129) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
