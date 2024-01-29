NFL News and Rumors

PFF Conference Championship Player Awards And Team of the Week

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens

Who were the best players in the AFC and NFC Conference Championships? Below, explore PFF’s player awards from the Conference Championships and the PFF Team of the Week.

PFF Conference Championship Player Grades

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was unstoppable in Kansas City’s 17-7 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Kelce registered 11 catches on 11 targets for 116 yards and one touchdown. Kelce was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was the best player on the field for Baltimore. Hamilton was flying all over the field, finishing the game with five tackles.

After a slow start, the 49ers defense showed up in the second half, holding the Lions to 7 points in San Francisco’s 34-31 victory. 49ers edge Nick Bosa played like a monster after the first quarter, tallying eight quarterback pressures and two sacks. Bosa was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.

PFF Conference Championship Team of the Week

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
RB: David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
WR: Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Flex: TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
LG: Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
RG: Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions
RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

EDGE: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
EDGE: Kyle Van Noy, Baltimore Ravens
DI: Michael Pierce, Baltimore Ravens
DI: Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens
LB: Alex Anzalone, Detroit Lions
LB: Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
CB: L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
CB: Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers
S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
S: Marcus Williams, Baltimore Ravens
Flex: DB Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

K: Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
P: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs
K/PR: Ray-Ray McCloud III, San Francisco 49ers
ST: Joshua Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
