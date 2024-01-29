Who were the best players in the AFC and NFC Conference Championships? Below, explore PFF’s player awards from the Conference Championships and the PFF Team of the Week.
PFF Conference Championship Player Grades
The highest-graded offensive players from Conference Championship Weekend pic.twitter.com/OgEzfSErRk
— PFF (@PFF) January 29, 2024
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was unstoppable in Kansas City’s 17-7 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Kelce registered 11 catches on 11 targets for 116 yards and one touchdown. Kelce was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was the best player on the field for Baltimore. Hamilton was flying all over the field, finishing the game with five tackles.
After a slow start, the 49ers defense showed up in the second half, holding the Lions to 7 points in San Francisco’s 34-31 victory. 49ers edge Nick Bosa played like a monster after the first quarter, tallying eight quarterback pressures and two sacks. Bosa was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.
PFF Conference Championship Team of the Week
Trent Williams in the NFC Championship game:
90.2 PFF Grade
36 pass blocking snaps
0 pressures allowed pic.twitter.com/eqJ5PPM7WJ
— PFF (@PFF) January 29, 2024
QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
RB: David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
WR: Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Flex: TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
LG: Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
RG: Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions
RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
EDGE: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
EDGE: Kyle Van Noy, Baltimore Ravens
DI: Michael Pierce, Baltimore Ravens
DI: Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens
LB: Alex Anzalone, Detroit Lions
LB: Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
CB: L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
CB: Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers
S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
S: Marcus Williams, Baltimore Ravens
Flex: DB Brian Branch, Detroit Lions
K: Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
P: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs
K/PR: Ray-Ray McCloud III, San Francisco 49ers
ST: Joshua Williams, Kansas City Chiefs