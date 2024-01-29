Who were the best players in the AFC and NFC Conference Championships? Below, explore PFF’s player awards from the Conference Championships and the PFF Team of the Week.

PFF Conference Championship Player Grades

The highest-graded offensive players from Conference Championship Weekend pic.twitter.com/OgEzfSErRk — PFF (@PFF) January 29, 2024

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was unstoppable in Kansas City’s 17-7 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Kelce registered 11 catches on 11 targets for 116 yards and one touchdown. Kelce was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was the best player on the field for Baltimore. Hamilton was flying all over the field, finishing the game with five tackles.

After a slow start, the 49ers defense showed up in the second half, holding the Lions to 7 points in San Francisco’s 34-31 victory. 49ers edge Nick Bosa played like a monster after the first quarter, tallying eight quarterback pressures and two sacks. Bosa was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.

PFF Conference Championship Team of the Week

Trent Williams in the NFC Championship game: 90.2 PFF Grade

36 pass blocking snaps

0 pressures allowed pic.twitter.com/eqJ5PPM7WJ — PFF (@PFF) January 29, 2024

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB: David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

WR: Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Flex: TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

LG: Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers

C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

RG: Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

EDGE: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

EDGE: Kyle Van Noy, Baltimore Ravens

DI: Michael Pierce, Baltimore Ravens

DI: Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

LB: Alex Anzalone, Detroit Lions

LB: Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

CB: L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

CB: Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers

S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

S: Marcus Williams, Baltimore Ravens

Flex: DB Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

K: Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

P: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

K/PR: Ray-Ray McCloud III, San Francisco 49ers

ST: Joshua Williams, Kansas City Chiefs