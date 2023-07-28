PGA Tour Golfers On The Bubble For The FedExCup Playoffs

Despite not being an elevated event, there were plenty of crazy moments to watch during Round 1 of the 3M Open. Even with several of the world’s top players watching from home, the stars that did attend shined through by making unbelievable shots.

The 2023 3M Open is hosted by

the TPC Twin Cities and is the second last event of the PGA Tour regular season. While the top world golfers take a break ahead of the FedEXCup Playoffs, others like Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Hardy, Cameron Young, and Tony Finau were looking to get their reps in competition before the postseason begins.

For other players like Justin Thomas, there is a lot on the line at this weekend’s 3M Open. K.H. Lee and Sam Ryder are among the other golfers vying for a spot, as they currently sit outside the cut line for the FedexCup Playoffs.

The next two weeks will determine the final players that will move on or whose season will be cut short. In 2023, it’s harder than ever to qualify as only the top 70 will advance to the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Players Making a Final Push for FedExCup Playoffs

Only the top 70 players will advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. This year, the PGA Tour changed its rules again, upping the stakes and making the field even more competitive over the next two weeks.

Only the top 50 players will move on to the BMW Championship and the top 30 will play in the Tour Championship.

After the first round of the 3M Open, there are a few players banking on a good weekend for their last push into the playoffs.

Sam Ryder (71st), K.H. Lee (72nd), Justin Thomas (78th), Joel Dahmen (82nd), S.H. Kim (83rd), and Matt Wallace (80th) are on the bubble looking for their way in.

A win on Sunday could guarantee any of these players a spot in two weeks. With the Wyndham Championship scheduled for next week, players still have one more opportunity to secure a card.

While there isn’t as much excitement surrounding the 3M Open, there are real consequences at TPC Twin Cities. Players looking to qualify need to put together a good weekend for a shot at the FedExCup Playoffs.

Can Justin Thomas Do It Again?

Thomas has found himself in a familiar position once again this year. He currently ranks just outside the FedExCup rankings and will need to go on a strong two-week stretch to secure a spot at the Playoffs, which he has done in eight consecutive seasons as a cardholder.

While the cut is set at 70 players this year, Thomas is once again on the fence to advance.

Thomas spoke about his situation earlier this week.

“This is a good chance for me to learn a little bit about myself and push myself and become better. I mean, this game, nothing’s given to you. I’ve had great chances to win the FedExCup the last five or six years, and now I’m trying to make the Playoffs. That’s just the way that this sport is. And it can happen to anybody, so you’ve just got to go out and get it, and that’s what I’m going to do these last two weeks,” Thomas said.

Golf Betting Guides 2023