Player of the Tournament tips: Who Leads the Race For the 2022 Golden Ball

With the 2022 World Cup beginning this weekend, punters will be looking to bet on the golden ball market as they try to pick out the player of the tournament before it begins.

It can be extremely difficult to pick out the Golden Ball winner, however we have put together a shortlist of our most likely candidates for this years award with Neymar Junior headlining the list.

World Cup Golden Ball: Argentina’s Lionel Messi Tops The Golden Ball Betting

Lionel Messi will no doubt go down as one of the best players to ever grace a football pitch when he eventually retires, and with that sad day on the horizon the Argentinian will be hoping to top off his International career with a trophy that has evaded the little magician for so long – the World Cup.

Argentina are currently +550 to win the World Cup and are second favourites to win the tournament behind only Brazil. Messi could certainly be a contender for the Golden Ball should Argentina progress far in the tournament and with an exciting squad that is undefeated in their last 36 games, it would be a surprise if the South Americans were to exit the competition early.

Every FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner since 1982 🏆⚽️ Who do you think will win it this year? pic.twitter.com/2D12H7takJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 12, 2022

Expected to carry the weight of a nation on his shoulders, Messi is great value to win the Golden Ball at +800 with most bookmakers and with the Argentina captain looking to finish his international career on a high, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if Messi was awarded the Golden Ball this year.

2022 World Cup Golden Ball Betting Odds

Why not use some of the World Cup free bets on offer on this page to place a bet on a player to be the World Cup’s top performer and win the Golden Ball.

World Cup Players Odds Play Lionel Messi (Argentina) +800 Neymar (Brazil)

+900 Kylian Mbappe (France)

+1100 Karim Benzema (France)

+1300 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

+1500 Harry Kane (Portugal)

+1800 Lautaro Martinez (England)

+1700 Vinicius Jr (Brazil)

+2000 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) +2000 Raphinha (Brazil) +3300

Notable Mentions

There is a whole host of names who come after Argentina’s Lionel Messi as Golden Ball contenders in a market that looks as difficult to interpret. Fellow South Americans and tournament favourites have unsurprisingly three players in the top ten contenders, with the Brazilian front three expected to star in Qatar.

Brazil’s captain and talisman Neymar is unsurprisingly the most likely of the Brazil front three and is priced just behind Messi at +900 as second favourite for the Golden Ball, with teammates Vinicius Junior and Raphinha ranked as long shots for the award, as both hold prices above +1500 coming into the tournament.

Neymar loves a goal for Brazil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/wqe2xrt8kl — GOAL (@goal) November 15, 2022

It would be almost unheard of to not mention Cristiano Ronaldo when discussing the Golden Ball however the Portugal captain comes to Qatar as an outsider for the prize and his recent antics on and off the pitch leaves the 37-year old priced at +2000 before the first ball is even kicked.

