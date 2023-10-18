Penn State’s football sensation, edge rusher, Chop Robinson, has clinched a NIL deal with the Pennsylvania Pork Producers Council, marrying his on-field triumphs with a campaign to bolster the state’s pork industry, all under the banner of his catchy, childhood nickname.

Chop Robinson Cashes in on Childhood Nickname With PPPC NIL Deal

In a fusion of personal legacy and local gastronomy, Chop Robinson, Penn State’s college football star, has signed a noteworthy Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) contract with the Pennsylvania Pork Producers Council (PPPC).

This partnership, inspired by Robinson’s unique nickname since birth, will see him fronting a multimedia campaign to enhance the allure of pork chops.

The engagement will span various platforms, with Robinson featuring prominently in both digital and print campaigns, although the intricate details of the deal are yet to be public.

“Who doesn’t love a great Chop?” Penn State DE Chop Robinson has released the first promotional video for his NIL deal with the Pennsylvania Pork Producers Council. (Via @chopyoungbull on IG) pic.twitter.com/3KjETfJp4s — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) October 16, 2023

On-Field Success Leads to Opportunities Elsewhere

Chop Robinson, whose moniker precedes him, has not only captured attention with his marketing endeavors but also with his exceptional performance on the football field.

Originating from Maryland, the athletic powerhouse, standing tall at 6-foot-3 and weighing 250 pounds, has devastated defenses with a career history of 10.5 sacks.

His exploits on the gridiron, coupled with a charismatic persona, have captivated a digital audience of over 21,000 followers, further enhancing his appeal and market value.

Not Chop’s First NIL Rodeo

The PPPC deal is not an isolated venture for Robinson in the world of NIL agreements.

He has previously partnered with Inch & Co. Sports and subsequently with Happy Valley United, a Penn State-centric NIL collective.

Holding an impressive On3 NIL valuation of $275,000, Robinson is navigating his partnerships with foresight, embracing opportunities that resonate not only with athletic excellence but also with lifestyle and societal interaction, indicating a versatile path ahead in his professional and personal pursuits.

