College Football

Pork Chop Robinson: Penn State’s Chop Robinson Signs NIL Deal With Pennsylvania Pork Producers

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
chop robinson

Penn State’s football sensation, edge rusher, Chop Robinson, has clinched a NIL deal with the Pennsylvania Pork Producers Council, marrying his on-field triumphs with a campaign to bolster the state’s pork industry, all under the banner of his catchy, childhood nickname.

Chop Robinson Cashes in on Childhood Nickname With PPPC NIL Deal

In a fusion of personal legacy and local gastronomy, Chop Robinson, Penn State’s college football star, has signed a noteworthy Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) contract with the Pennsylvania Pork Producers Council (PPPC).

This partnership, inspired by Robinson’s unique nickname since birth, will see him fronting a multimedia campaign to enhance the allure of pork chops.

The engagement will span various platforms, with Robinson featuring prominently in both digital and print campaigns, although the intricate details of the deal are yet to be public.

On-Field Success Leads to Opportunities Elsewhere

Chop Robinson, whose moniker precedes him, has not only captured attention with his marketing endeavors but also with his exceptional performance on the football field.

Originating from Maryland, the athletic powerhouse, standing tall at 6-foot-3 and weighing 250 pounds, has devastated defenses with a career history of 10.5 sacks.

His exploits on the gridiron, coupled with a charismatic persona, have captivated a digital audience of over 21,000 followers, further enhancing his appeal and market value.

Not Chop’s First NIL Rodeo

The PPPC deal is not an isolated venture for Robinson in the world of NIL agreements.

He has previously partnered with Inch & Co. Sports and subsequently with Happy Valley United, a Penn State-centric NIL collective.

Holding an impressive On3 NIL valuation of $275,000, Robinson is navigating his partnerships with foresight, embracing opportunities that resonate not only with athletic excellence but also with lifestyle and societal interaction, indicating a versatile path ahead in his professional and personal pursuits.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Penn State
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
Texas A&M Gas

Texas A&M’s Diet to Blame For Gas Problems & Poor Performance This Season?

Author image David Evans  •  7h
College Football
derlon miller
4-Star WR Drelon Miller Heading to LSU After Texas A&M Decommitment?
Author image David Evans  •  20h
College Football
michael penix
Kirk Herbstreit Says Michael Penix Reminds Him of Joe Burrow and Washington of 2019 LSU
Author image David Evans  •  20h
College Football
caleb williams 6
Heisman Race Week 7: Caleb Williams Falls Away After Loss, Michael Penix Consolidates Favoritism
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 17 2023
College Football
alabama elephant
How to Watch Alabama Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 7
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 13 2023
College Football
Notre Dame vs. Navy Attendance: 40,000 Americans Traveled To Ireland
How to Watch Notre Dame Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 7
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 13 2023
College Football
uga 8
How to Watch Georgia Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 7
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top