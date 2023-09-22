After taking the rest of the year off to recover, tennis legend Rafael Nadal is already looking beyond retirement. Earlier this year, Nadal announced that 2024 would be his last year playing tennis. His last tennis match was in January at the Australian Open and he’s been out ever since due to a hip injury.

Despite potentially retiring next year, Nadal has expressed interest in succeeding Florentino Perez as the Real Madrid president. However, he did admit that he probably doesn’t meet the criteria for the job.

Rafael Nadal Wants To Be Next Real Madrid President

Nadal is a huge Madrid fan and has been an honorary club member since 2011. Recently in an interview with Movistar, Nadal showed interest in becoming the next Real Madrid president.

At the age of 76, Perez has been serving as the president since 2009 and previously was at the helm between 2000 and 2006. Nadal talked about how he’d like to become the president but right now they have the best possible man for the job in Perez.

“Would I like to be [president]? I think so,” Nadal told Movistar in an interview on Monday. “I think I’d like to. But there are a lot of things. Right now there’s nothing to say because we have the best possible president.

However, Nadal did admit that he probably won’t fulfill the requirements of becoming head of the club. Madrid’s strict criteria require all presidential candidates to be a member for at least 20 years, the ability to personally guarantee 15% of the club’s annual budget, and hold Spanish nationality.

Rafael Nadal is Waiting for Kylian Mbappe

Madrid sits on the of the La Liga table with five out of five wins and is set to start their Champions League campaign against Union Berlin on Wednesday.

When asked about Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to the club, Nadal couldn’t hold back, stating that he’s waiting for the forward to come to Madrid.

“Another forward would be good,” Nadal said. “Am I [waiting for Mbappé]? Yes, I am. I don’t have any problem with Mbappé, quite the opposite. I’d be happy if he came … He didn’t have the obligation to come to Madrid when we the fans wanted him to.”

