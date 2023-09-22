Tennis News and Rumors

Rafael Nadal Expresses Interest In Becoming Next Real Madrid President

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Rafael Nadal Expresses Interest To Become Next Real Madrid President

After taking the rest of the year off to recover, tennis legend Rafael Nadal is already looking beyond retirement. Earlier this year, Nadal announced that 2024 would be his last year playing tennis. His last tennis match was in January at the Australian Open and he’s been out ever since due to a hip injury.

Despite potentially retiring next year, Nadal has expressed interest in succeeding Florentino Perez as the Real Madrid president. However, he did admit that he probably doesn’t meet the criteria for the job.

Rafael Nadal Wants To Be Next Real Madrid President

Nadal is a huge Madrid fan and has been an honorary club member since 2011. Recently in an interview with Movistar, Nadal showed interest in becoming the next Real Madrid president.

At the age of 76, Perez has been serving as the president since 2009 and previously was at the helm between 2000 and 2006. Nadal talked about how he’d like to become the president but right now they have the best possible man for the job in Perez.

“Would I like to be [president]? I think so,” Nadal told Movistar in an interview on Monday. “I think I’d like to. But there are a lot of things. Right now there’s nothing to say because we have the best possible president.

However, Nadal did admit that he probably won’t fulfill the requirements of becoming head of the club. Madrid’s strict criteria require all presidential candidates to be a member for at least 20 years, the ability to personally guarantee 15% of the club’s annual budget, and hold Spanish nationality.

Rafael Nadal is Waiting for Kylian Mbappe

Madrid sits on the of the La Liga table with five out of five wins and is set to start their Champions League campaign against Union Berlin on Wednesday.

When asked about Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to the club, Nadal couldn’t hold back, stating that he’s waiting for the forward to come to Madrid.

“Another forward would be good,” Nadal said. “Am I [waiting for Mbappé]? Yes, I am. I don’t have any problem with Mbappé, quite the opposite. I’d be happy if he came … He didn’t have the obligation to come to Madrid when we the fans wanted him to.”

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Soccer Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Maria Sakkari

A Smiling Maria Sakkari Is Finding Her Joy And Her Game In Guadalajara

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 20 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Barbora Krejcikova
Barbora Krejcikova Edges Sofia Kenin In San Diego Open Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff’s Grand Slam Win Sets Viewership Record For Most Watched Women’s US Open Final Ever
Coco Gauff’s Grand Slam Win Sets Viewership Record For Most Watched Women’s US Open Final Ever
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 16 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Lleyton Hewitt Cruz Hewitt
14 Year Old Cruz Hewitt, Son Of Lleyton Hewitt, Gets First Professional Tennis Match Victory
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Serena Williams Simona Halep
Is Serena Williams Throwing Shade At Simona Halep?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Wimbledon
Simona Halep Issued A 4 Year Suspension Through October 2026
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz
ESPN Predicts Tennis’s 2024 Grand Slam Champions
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top