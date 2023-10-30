The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) and Detroit Lions (5-2) play in the final game of Week 8 on Monday Night Football. Below, we have a same game parlay for Raiders vs. Lions with

SGP (+475): Jimmy Garoppolo Over 0.5 Interceptions, Jakobi Meyers Over 5.5 Receptions, Sam LaPorta Over 4.5 Receptions

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returns to the lineup after missing last week with a back injury.

There are seven quarterbacks tied for most interceptions by a quarterback with eight. Most of those quarterbacks have played eight games. Garoppolo has only played five. It’s not a matter of “if” Jimmy G will throw an interception, but “when.”

When Garoppolo isn’t turning the ball over, he’s usually throwing to Davante Adams or Jakobi Meyers. The latter has been very effective in his first season with the Raiders, catching 37 balls on 56 targets.

Meyers’s reception total is 5.5, which he’s cleared in four of six games. Meyers has a staggering 30 targets over the last three games. With the Lions directing their attention toward Adams, Meyers has a good opportunity to see double-digit targets and clear his reception total.

For Detroit, tight end Sam LaPorta has been better than advertised. The second-round pick has 35 receptions on 49 targets for 377 yards and three touchdowns. LaPorta has at least four catches in six of seven games.

The Raiders allow 5.00 catches and 41.86 yards to opposing tight ends per game.

Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown is listed as questionable with an illness. If St. Brown is limited or can’t go, LaPorta could be in line for more targets and catches, with a chance to be Detroit’s top pass-catcher.