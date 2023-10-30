NFL News and Rumors

Raiders vs. Lions Same Game Parlay: +475 SGP For Monday Night Football

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) and Detroit Lions (5-2) play in the final game of Week 8 on Monday Night Football. Below, we have a same game parlay for Raiders vs. Lions with

Raiders vs. Lions Same Game Parlay Pick: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

Raiders vs. Lions Monday Night Football Props

SGP (+475): Jimmy Garoppolo Over 0.5 Interceptions, Jakobi Meyers Over 5.5 Receptions, Sam LaPorta Over 4.5 Receptions

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Sep 24, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returns to the lineup after missing last week with a back injury.

There are seven quarterbacks tied for most interceptions by a quarterback with eight. Most of those quarterbacks have played eight games. Garoppolo has only played five. It’s not a matter of “if” Jimmy G will throw an interception, but “when.”

When Garoppolo isn’t turning the ball over, he’s usually throwing to Davante Adams or Jakobi Meyers. The latter has been very effective in his first season with the Raiders, catching 37 balls on 56 targets.

Meyers’s reception total is 5.5, which he’s cleared in four of six games. Meyers has a staggering 30 targets over the last three games. With the Lions directing their attention toward Adams, Meyers has a good opportunity to see double-digit targets and clear his reception total.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during first-half action at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

For Detroit, tight end Sam LaPorta has been better than advertised. The second-round pick has 35 receptions on 49 targets for 377 yards and three touchdowns. LaPorta has at least four catches in six of seven games.

The Raiders allow 5.00 catches and 41.86 yards to opposing tight ends per game.

Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown is listed as questionable with an illness. If St. Brown is limited or can’t go, LaPorta could be in line for more targets and catches, with a chance to be Detroit’s top pass-catcher.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
