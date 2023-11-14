Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford exited the team’s Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a thumb injury. Will Stafford return to the lineup in Week 11?

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: Will He Return In Week 11?

Coach McVay provides an update on Matthew Stafford. 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/68av4112ag — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 13, 2023

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Stafford is on track to play this week against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Matthew [Stafford] should be ready to go,” McVay said. “We expect him to be able to start and play and do his thing and lead the way this week.”

Stafford injured his thumb in Week 8 against the Cowboys. Stafford suffered a sprained UCL in his thumb. Stafford was initially listed as day-to-day. However, Stafford missed the Rams’ Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Rams backup quarterback Brett Rypien started in Stafford’s place in Week 9. Rypien completed 13-28 for 130 yards and one interception in a 20-3 loss to the Packers.

Rams Signed Carson Wentz

A full-circle QB moment: Rams drafted Jared Goff No. 1 overall I’m 2016 and Carson Wentz went No. 2 to the Eagles. Goff went to the Lions to replace Matthew Stafford, who replaced Goff in LA. And now Wentz will back up Stafford in LA. https://t.co/RDSLSpJET1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2023

After the Week 9 loss, the Rams waived Rypien and signed free agent Carson Wentz, who signed a veteran minimum contract of $1.165 million.

Wentz, the former No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, played for the Philadelphia Eagles (2016), Indianapolis Colts (2021), and Washington (2022). Wentz had been a free agent before signing with the Rams.

After a bye in Week 10, the Rams return to action at home on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.