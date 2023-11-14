NFL News and Rumors

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: Will He Return In Week 11?

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford exited the team’s Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a thumb injury. Will Stafford return to the lineup in Week 11?

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: Will He Return In Week 11?

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Stafford is on track to play this week against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Matthew [Stafford] should be ready to go,” McVay said. “We expect him to be able to start and play and do his thing and lead the way this week.”

Stafford injured his thumb in Week 8 against the Cowboys. Stafford suffered a sprained UCL in his thumb. Stafford was initially listed as day-to-day. However, Stafford missed the Rams’ Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Rams backup quarterback Brett Rypien started in Stafford’s place in Week 9. Rypien completed 13-28 for 130 yards and one interception in a 20-3 loss to the Packers.

Rams Signed Carson Wentz

After the Week 9 loss, the Rams waived Rypien and signed free agent Carson Wentz, who signed a veteran minimum contract of $1.165 million.

Wentz, the former No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, played for the Philadelphia Eagles (2016), Indianapolis Colts (2021), and Washington (2022). Wentz had been a free agent before signing with the Rams.

After a bye in Week 10, the Rams return to action at home on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
