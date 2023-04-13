The 2023 RBC Heritage will tee off from Harbour Town Golf Links, and the field is in for a whole lot of rain in South Carolina this weekend. Find the RBC Heritage 2023 tee times, field, and weather forecast for all four days at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The weather doesn’t look great this weekend, as the field will face another weekend of rain in South Carolina. While it’s expected to be warmer, the strong winds at Harbour Town Golf Links will be putting the field to the test once again this weekend.

Despite being one week removed from the Masters, the PGA Tour features another strong field at the RBC Heritage. It’s an elevated event, and the world’s best golfers head to South Carolina for a shot at a $20 million purse.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 RBC Heritage tee times, field, and weather forecast.

RBC Heritage 2023 Field

The RBC Heritage is a longstanding event on the PGA Tour, dating back to 1969. It is played annually in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

The RBC Heritage is considered one of the premier events on the PGA Tour and attracts a strong field of players each year.

It’s only one week after the Masters but it’s an elevated event meaning there’s a $20 million purse on the line this weekend.

The field is stacked with the world’s best golfers as they make their way to South Carolina for the 2023 RBC Heritage. The field will feature 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and more.

While players generally look to take a break after the Masters, the RBC Heritage is one of the biggest events of the year, especially with a $20 million purse on the line.

RBC Heritage 2023 Tee Times

The PGA Tour will be in South Carolina this week, which means tee times will start around 7 a.m. ET.

The first group features Troy Merritt, David Lipsky, and Ben Taylor They will tee off on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. ET from Hole 1.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

RBC Heritage 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

It’s an elevated event meaning the world’s best golfers will be in South Carolina this weekend for the RBC Heritage.

While some top-level golfers like Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, and a few others take a break, the RBC Heritage still features some really strong groups.

The first featured group will tee off on Thursday morning and include Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, and Sahith Theegala at 7:55 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, and Adam Scott will round off the featured groups teeing off at 1:17 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

7:55 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala

8:06 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler

8:17 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

12:55 p.m. ET: Correy Conners, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

1:06 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson, Cameron Young

1:17 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Time Group 7:00 a.m. Troy Merritt, David Lipsky, Ben Taylor 7:00 a.m.* Brandon Wu, Taylor Montgomery, Max McGreevy 7:11 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Adam Schenk, Justin Lower 7:11 a.m.* Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Sam Stevens 7:22 a.m. Russell Knox, Davis Thompson, Austin Smotherman 7:22 a.m.* Satoshi Kodaira, Lee Hodges, Matthias Schwab 7:33 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Tyrrell Hatton, Lanto Griffin 7:33 a.m.* Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner, Davis Love III 7:44 a.m. Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Scott Stallings 7:44 a.m.* J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk 7:55 a.m. Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Brian Harman 7:55 a.m.* Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala 8:06 a.m. Cam Davis, Richy Werenski, Andrew Landry 8:06 a.m.* Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler 8:17 a.m. Chad Ramey, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ 8:17 a.m.* Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland 8:28 a.m. Chris Kirk, Ryan Brehm, Tom Hoge 8:28 a.m.* Nick Taylor, Zach Johnson, Ernie Els 8:39 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert 8:39 a.m.* Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Pendrith 8:50 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley, Patrick Rodgers 8:50 a.m.* Ryan Palmer, Matthew NeSmith, Greyson Sigg 9:01 a.m. Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore, Ben Martin 9:01 a.m.* Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Gibson 12:00 p.m. Peter Malnati, Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler 12:00 p.m.* Adam Hadwin, Hayden Buckley, Thomas Detry 12:11 p.m. James Hahn, Wyndham Clark, Callum Tarren 12:11 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Mark Hubbard, Ryan Fox 12:22 p.m. Adam Long, Tommy Fleetwood, Doc Redman 12:22 p.m.* Kevin Tway, Alex Smalley, Nick Hardy 12:33 p.m. Russell Henley, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel 12:33 p.m.* Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Harris English 12:44 p.m. Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Lucas Glover 12:44 p.m.* Matt Wallace, Sepp Straka, Luke Donald 12:55 p.m. Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa 12:55 p.m.* Garrick Higgo, Michael Thompson, Tyler Duncan 1:06 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson, Cameron Young 1:06 p.m.* Sungjae Im, Robert Streb, Brian Gay 1:17 p.m. Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott 1:17 p.m.* Justin Rose, J.T. Poston, Stewart Cink 1:28 p.m. Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland 1:28 p.m.* Chez Reavie, Martin Laird, Brendon Todd 1:39 p.m. C.T. Pan, Denny McCarthy, Davis Riley 1:39 p.m.* Patton Kizzire, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kramer Hickok 1:50 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Scott Piercy, Stephan Jaeger 1:50 p.m.* Danny Willett, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim 2:01 p.m. Aaron Rai, Carson Young, Min Woo Lee 2:01 p.m.* Wesley Bryan, Jimmy Walker, Justin Suh

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

RBC Heritage 2023 Weather Forecast

The forecast for the weekend at Harbour Town Golf Links doesn’t look good, as it’s expected to be another miserable weekend for the field with rain predicted for three days. While the strong winds are usually a significant factor in the course’s defense, this weekend the rain will be the determining factor.

Given the weather conditions, delays and suspensions are likely to occur, but if the rain holds off, it’ll still be an exciting weekend of golf at Harbour Town Golf Links for fans to enjoy.

Check out the chart for the 2023 RBC Heritage weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS Thursday 73 / 64 E 12 mph (17 mph) 70% E 12 mph (18 mph) 90% Friday 75 / 64 SW 7 mph (12 mph) 20% S 8 mph (12 mph) 40% Saturday 77 / 63 W 7 mph (11 mph) 0% SW 9 mph (13 mph) 0% Sunday 77 / 66 SW 8 mph (12 mph) 20% S 10 mph (15 mph) 40%

Golf Betting Guides 2023