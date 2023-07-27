Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off the practice field at training camp on Thursday after a play where he was covering Tyreek Hill.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that it is not an ACL injury, but it is a knee issue that will require surgery.

Dolphins’ six-time Pro-Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey will undergo knee surgery and is expected to miss the start of the regular season with the injury that he suffered during today’s practice, per league sources. Ramsey’s ACL is intact, though, which is a positive. pic.twitter.com/oGLxJPDpo6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2023

Schefter goes on to say that Ramsey is expected to miss the start of the regular season as he recuperates from the injury and surgery.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that it is a meniscus issue.

#Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks because of a meniscus injury that will require surgery, per source. Doctors will determine whether to remove the meniscus or repair it, which would be a much longer recovery. pic.twitter.com/UunjoutZrg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2023

Ramsey Shares Twitter Message

Ramsey tweeted a very positive message that has to be somewhat consoling to Dolphins fans.

He wrote:

“I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time! This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I’m back tho! Appreciate the love & support! Time to get right!”

The beginning of NFL training camp is always a concerning time for player injuries.

Ramsey and Bengals QB Joe Burrow both had to be carted off the practice field today.

Joe Burrow carted off today with a strained calf.

Jalen Ramsey carted off today with a knee injury that will require surgery and sideline him for start of season.

Text today from a head coach: “I hate the first two weeks of training camp. They need to restructure the off season.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2023