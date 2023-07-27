NFL News and Rumors

Report: Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey’s Knee Injury Requires Surgery

Wendi Oliveros
Jalen Ramsey

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off the practice field at training camp on Thursday after a play where he was covering Tyreek Hill.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that it is not an ACL injury, but it is a knee issue that will require surgery.

Schefter goes on to say that Ramsey is expected to miss the start of the regular season as he recuperates from the injury and surgery.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that it is a meniscus issue.

Ramsey Shares Twitter Message

Ramsey tweeted a very positive message that has to be somewhat consoling to Dolphins fans.

He wrote:

“I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time! This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I’m back tho! Appreciate the love & support! Time to get right!”


The beginning of NFL training camp is always a concerning time for player injuries.

Ramsey and Bengals QB Joe Burrow both had to be carted off the practice field today.

Dolphins
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
