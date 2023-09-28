NFL News and Rumors

Report: Taylor Swift Is Expected To Attend Chiefs-Jets SNF Game

Wendi Oliveros
Taylor Swift reacts while sitting next to Donna Kelce

Swifties get ready!

Taylor Swift is expected to attend another NFL game.

She practically broke the internet creating a “Taylor effect” when she appeared with Donna Kelce supporting tight end Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are on the road in Week 4 and in prime time, and Swift is expected to be present at MetLife Stadium as the New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

As Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continue to spend time together, fans are obsessed with their relationship.

Given how the Jets have played since Aaron Rodgers went down in Week 1, this could be a very one-sided game where Kelce could be scoring touchdowns right and left.

Believe it or not, some people are done with the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce talk and would much rather see a great football game.

Hopefully, those fans get to see good football, but in the meantime, we can expect NBC to pan the cameras Swift’s way often as the game progresses.

Could Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth be studying up on their Taylor Swift trivia as we speak?

Anything is possible.

Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

