Report: Taylor Swift Is Expected To Attend Chiefs-Jets SNF Game

Swifties get ready!

Taylor Swift is expected to attend another NFL game.

She practically broke the internet creating a “Taylor effect” when she appeared with Donna Kelce supporting tight end Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sources: Taylor Swift plans to be in attendance for the #Chiefs vs #Jets game to watch Travis Kelce. Everyone getting together for Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QLxXzqjvsD — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 27, 2023

The Chiefs are on the road in Week 4 and in prime time, and Swift is expected to be present at MetLife Stadium as the New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Sources: Taylor Swift plans to be in attendance for the #Chiefs vs #Jets game to watch Travis Kelce. Everyone getting together for Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QLxXzqjvsD — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 27, 2023

As Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continue to spend time together, fans are obsessed with their relationship.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Given how the Jets have played since Aaron Rodgers went down in Week 1, this could be a very one-sided game where Kelce could be scoring touchdowns right and left.

Believe it or not, some people are done with the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce talk and would much rather see a great football game.

Hopefully, those fans get to see good football, but in the meantime, we can expect NBC to pan the cameras Swift’s way often as the game progresses.

Could Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth be studying up on their Taylor Swift trivia as we speak?

Anything is possible.

NFL Betting Guides 2023