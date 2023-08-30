Earlier this year, Rory McIlroy struggled on the course. After being cut at the Players Championship and the Masters Tournament, the British golfer took a small break and focused on the PGA Championship.

He came out swinging and his season took a dramatic turn. While it took McIlroy months to find his first win, he was slowly catching fire. Since May, McIlroy has not been outside the top 10 with his worst performance in 10 starts being a T9 at the RBC Canadian Open.

His game was absolutely on point, which helped McIlroy set the single-season driving record for average distance on the PGA Tour this year.

Rory McIlroy Sets Single Season Driving Record

McIlroy has always been known for his length off the tee and he’s only gotten better with age.

At the age of 34, McIlroy broke the single-season record for average driving distance with 326.2 yards over a total of 128 drives. His total season distance was 41,771.

He broke the previous record by 3 yards held by Bryson DeChambeau in 2020-2021, where Chambeau had 51,790 yards in over 160 drives.

McIlroy was absolutely phenomenal this year with 10 starts in the top 10. While he only won the Scottish Open, he was among the most consistent golfers during the last half of the season. He finished the FedEx Cup Playoffs with a T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and fourth-place finishes at the BMW Championship and Tour Championship.

Rory McIlroy Increases Earnings by 17% in 2023

Last year after winning the FedEx Cup, McIlroy set a new personal record for season earnings at $40,456,566. This year, he brought in a total of $20,321,008 after the Tour Championship.

Despite only having a single win, 2023 marked his third biggest payout in his career. McIlroy was consistent all season leading to a 17% increase in his career earnings in 2023.

While his official payouts hover around $13,921,008 on the season, he won around $7 million just from the FedEx Cup Playoffs alone.

