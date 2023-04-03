The countdown to the 2023 Masters is on as the PGA Tour heads to Augusta National for the first major of the season. The field is officially set after Corey Conners’ Valero Texas Open victory at TPC San Antonio. However, over the weekend a rumor started by a parody Twitter account, Tuor Golf, caught fire about the featured groups and pairings at Augusta National.

It seems like golf fans are excited for the Masters to tee off this week. Perhaps the most interesting storyline heading into the 2023 Masters will be the participation of LIV Golf players after a tumultuous offseason.

To stroke the fire, the Twitter account paired Tiger Woods with Phil Mickelson and Dustin Jonhson. Meanwhile, Group Two had Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson Dechambeau. The final group put Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm together, which would be must-see TV.

In truth, the Masters 2023 featured groups have yet to be announced. Though many fans believed that the Masters would have both legendary golfers in Woods and Mickelson teeing off together, they will need to wait a little longer for an official announcement.

The Masters groups for Round 1 have been released. Rory Mcllroy will be playing with Brooks Koepka, and Tiger Woods will be playing with Phil Mickelson. Augusta National did not shy away from PGA / LIV drama. pic.twitter.com/l2VzsCiLG8 — Tour Golf (@TuorGolf) March 30, 2023

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Showdown at Augusta National

The parody Twitter account reunited golfers with their rivals and put several LIV Golf and PGA Tour players together in the same group.

There has been a tumultuous relationship between the two golf leagues, as several golfers have left the PGA Tour to play for a Saudi-backed circuit. Along with the big paydays, the LIV Golf league works off a different format and schedule, making it a potentially more enjoyable format for the players.

Instead of having an event every week, LIV Golf has only 14 events, which all feature $20 million purses. Even though it’s a lucrative league, LIV Golf events are not recognized by the Official World Golf Rankings, meaning no major championships are on the line.

The PGA Tour has tried its best to get LIV Golf members banned from Major Championships but since they are not a PGA Tour-regulated event, that has yet to happen. As long as a golfer can qualify for a particular major, they will receive an invitation.

For the first time this year, golf fans will get to see Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, and more back on the golf course against the PGA Tour’s best players.

