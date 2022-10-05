Luke Donald, former world number one and 2023 Ryder Cup captain, believes that next year’s event in Italy can ‘unify’ the world of golf. Donald will captain the European side next year at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, and insists that the Ryder Cup will help unite the sport.

With the controversy surrounding the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series and the crisis golf is in at this moment in time, Luke Donald believes the 2023 Ryder Cup can “unify” the sport as it is “bigger than any individual”.

Ryder Cup ‘Bigger Than Any Individual’ Insists Donald

Golf seems to be at a crossroads right now. Several of the best players in the world seem to be switching their allegiance to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Both the DP World and PGA Tour’s have heavily opposed the new LIV Tour, with this creating massive tension in the sport.

Influential players on the PGA Tour such as Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have been very vocal in their thoughts on the LIV Tour. McIlroy especially has spearheaded the support of the PGA and DP World Tour, shunning the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Henrick Stenson was originally named the Europe Ryder Cup captain, but was stripped of the captaincy after he himself left the European and American tour’s to join LIV. Luke Donald was then handed the title of skipper for the tournament next year in Rome, Italy.

The Englishman thinks next year’s event can unify the world of golf, and can bring the sport together for what is a sensational few days of golf action next September/early October.

“The history of the Ryder Cup is vital really. The Ryder Cup is bigger than any individual player and it’s a great way to unify everyone,” said the 44-year-old.

“I think it will continue to do that. What’s so great about the Ryder Cup is that it does garner an interest in a new generation of players and fans to this game,” said the former world number one golfer.

USA captain, Zach Johnson, has suggested that any LIV players will not be eligible for selection in his 12-man team. This means some of the best players in the world who now play their golf on the LIV Tour, such as Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka to name but a few, are likely to be left out of Johnson’s team next year.

The 2023 Ryder Cup gets underway next September from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. Team USA have not won a Ryder Cup tournament on European soil in over three decades, so Johnson is already up against it. Despite this being the case, USA are the relatively heavy favorites to retain the trophy.

Another question surrounding next year’s event is whether a certain Tiger Woods will be involved. Johnson is sure the 15-time major champion will play a huge part with Team USA, whether that be on a playing side or as a vice captain. Johnson insists Woods will be involved in some capacity.

“I can tell you right now, I don’t know whether he’ll be here next year. But he will be part of this team in some capacity. He already is frankly,” said the 2015 Open and 2007 Masters champion.

“I can’t put this mildly; he [Woods] loves the Ryder Cup. He wants to be a part of it as best he can. He and I will be in constant communication,” said Johnson.

With less than 12 months to go until the biggest tournament in the sport of golf, lets hope any tension and problems between the LIV Tour and both the PGA and DP World Tour’s can be resolved. Donald is right though, the Ryder Cup is bigger than any individual player and can certainly unify the sport again.

